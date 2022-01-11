ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAMTA hosts Kondanashvili during Jan. 14 meeting

Cedar Valley Daily Times
 4 days ago

Vakhtang Kodanashvili, who instructs piano with a doctoral degree at the University of Northern Iowa, will hold a Master Class at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, in Mae Latta Hall. The public is welcome to attend. The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association business meeting will precede the class at 9:30 a.m....

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

erienewsnow.com

MLK Center of Erie women hosted a meet and greet

Earlier tonight, the Martin Luther King Center of Erie *women hosted a meet and greet to welcome, civil rights leader Clara Ester- who traveled here from Alabama to talk to local residents ahead of MLK day. Ester is most known for witnessing the brutal assassination of Dr.King at the Lorraine...
ERIE, PA
bigrapidsnews.com

Author to speak during Jan. 16 PFLAG meeting

MANISTEE — The Manistee-Ludington area PFLAG group is expected to meet via Zoom Sunday at 1 p.m., according to a news release from the organization. Lou Anne Smoot is the guest speaker for the Jan. 16 meeting. She plans to "share the struggle of hiding her homosexuality in Texas for 60 years and how she built the courage to come out. As a member of a conservative family which raised her in the Baptist faith she faced a number of challenges to acknowledging her sexuality," according to a news release.
MANISTEE, MI
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

White Idaho Student Uses Racist Sign To Ask Student To School Dance

Here’s a question: How many reports have to come out about white students getting in trouble over their racist-as-hell “promposal” signs before they stop trying it? Because report after report after report after report after report has told the same exact story: A clear-complected caucasified high school or middle school student thinks writing slavery or otherwise racist references on a poster board when asking someone (often a Black student) to a school dance is clever and funny, but they soon discover their actions are rightfully deemed racist AF, so they start crying white tears and feigning ignorance once they come under fire.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Traveling To Iowa To Care For Her Ailing Mother. She Never Arrived. Where Is Sheena Gibbs?

Sheena Gibbs was born and raised in a small town called Muscatine, Iowa. Described by her family and friends as funny, outgoing, and well-liked, the college graduate migrated to Chicago, Illinois. Sheena lived in the Rogers Park community of Chicago, Illinois. Sheena was also a cancer survivor who volunteered with multiple organizations and an avid social media user.
MotorBiscuit

Carvana Is in Major Trouble in Florida

Carvana, the online, used car sales dealership that promises its customers delivery to the door, no hidden fees, and certified inspected vehicles, faces fines, fees, and dealer license suspension in Florida. The company is accused of filing title paperwork in an untimely manner. Florida residents have also complained about title delays that prevent them from licensing their vehicles within the timeline required by state law.
FLORIDA STATE
KFDA

Panhandle Behavioural Health hosting annual meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Behavioural Health Alliance will be holding their annual meeting this February. The meeting will take place on Feb. 2, at 12:00 p.m. Zoom access will be available or in-person at the Amarillo College Washington Campus, in the Oak room on the second floor. Registration...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Orchestral Music#Music Festival#New York City#Namta#Kondanashvili#Lincoln Center#The Bbc Philharmonic
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg to host 2022 Mississippi Historical Society Meeting

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Historical Society will be hosted by the city of Hattiesburg for their meeting in March. The meeting is held in Jackson every other year, but this year, the Hub City, Southern Miss and Eureka School will be amongst the hosts of this year’s meeting.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Dollhouse display a unique point of interest at Wilder Museum

It’s fun to give tours and see the displays at the museum through the eyes of visitors. What I am used to seeing and taking for granted becomes interesting in a manner that I didn’t notice! I had a great, enthusiastic tour this past week that refreshed our dollhouse display to me.
MUSEUMS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses

NEW YORK — (AP) — In just two weeks, the cost of pecans for the pies at Peggy Jean’s Pies in Columbia, Missouri, has surged nearly 40%, perplexing co-owner Rebecca Miller and adding to the cost of doing business. Miller will soon have to bump up the price of her Southern Pecan, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, and German Chocolate pies by $2 to $24.
COLUMBIA, MO
AFP

Inquiry into Texas synagogue standoff to have 'global reach'

US authorities have launched an investigation with "global reach" into a suspect who was killed after holding four people hostage at a Texas synagogue, where he apparently demanded the release of a convicted terrorist known as "Lady Al-Qaeda." Siddiqui was the first woman suspected of links to Al-Qaeda to be arrested  in the US, drawing the nickname "Lady Al-Qaeda."
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Dance Theatre of Harlem Heading To The Newman Center At DU

(CBS4)- The Dance Theatre of Harlem was founded in 1969 with a message of “empowerment through the arts for all.” The company uses the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture. These amazing dancers are bringing their talents to The Robert and Judi Newman Center at the University of Denver Friday, January 14th and Saturday, January 15th.(credit: The Dance Theatre of Harlem) “Dance Theatre of Harlem is one of the most acclaimed companies in America,” says Aisha Ahmad-Post, Executive Director of the Newman Center. The company was supposed to be in Dever in 2020 to celebrate its 50th anniversary season, but...
DENVER, CO
Daily Montanan

The audit proves it: Montana is the child removal capital of America, and that’s bad for children

Auditors for the Montana Legislature have now made clear that Montana’s “child welfare” system is not about children and does not promote their welfare.  Perhaps now, thanks to a performance audit of the Child and Family Services Division, lawmakers will face up to the harm done by Montana’s dubious distinction, child removal capital of America. […] The post The audit proves it: Montana is the child removal capital of America, and that’s bad for children appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

