The Truth About Adam Sandler's Daughters

Kanye West has been a busy man over the past several months. After spending the latter part of 2021 promoting his new album, the rapper went on a crusade of sorts in an attempt to salvage his marriage to his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. West has been incredibly vocal about his desire to get his wife back, even admitting to past mistakes in a candid Thanksgiving prayer. And just recently, he purchased a house in her neighborhood, a move that the Kardashian family (sans Kim) thinks is “a little bit weird.” Despite his apparent attempts to repair his relationship, though, it would appear that he’s settling into the single life, as he was spotted with one of Adam Sandler’s former co-stars.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO