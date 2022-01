Imene Fathi led Wildwood with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals as it turned away Haddonfield, 38-34 in Haddonfield. Macie McCracken had nine points, four boards and four steals in the win, and Emily Little posted eight points and six boards for the Warriors (7-0). The teams were tied at 13 following the first quarter, but the Warriors outscored Haddonfield 6-2 in a close second.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO