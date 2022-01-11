ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Daramombe Rock Paintings

Atlas Obscura
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext to the big Daramombe Hill (where according to the local customs you can not complain or you will get lost), you can find different small hills consisting out of different sized boulders. Such hills also go by the name of kopjes. The...

assets.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlas Obscura

Lion Rock Mountain

Less than a 30-minute drive from the heart of Maseru stands one of the most unique rock formations in the world. Lion Rock Mountain might only rise a few hundred meters above the horizon, but it still somehow manages to create an amazing landscape, something straight out of The Lion King. If you’re headed away from the capital en route to Lesotho’s more remote attractions, a quick stop here is sure to fill you with wonder and inspiration.
LIFESTYLE
Atlas Obscura

'Snowflake' Bentley Exhibit

For Wilson Bentley’s 15th birthday, he received a gift that would change his perspective on the world: a microscope. Bentley grew up on his family farm in Jericho, Vermont, where snowfall can reach dozens of feet throughout the year. This is where Bentley fell in love with the art and science behind snowflakes.
JERICHO, VT
Atlas Obscura

Haedong Yonggungsa

Said to have been established in the year 1396 when Naong Hyegeun—a royal consultant to the Goryeo Dynasty—dreamt that a sea god promised peace and prosperity in exchange for the construction of Haedong Yonggungsa. Built on a precipice with a mountain at its back and the sun and sea at its front, this temple is one of the few seaside temples in Korea.
ASIA
Atlas Obscura

Goodsell Ridge Fossil Preserve

Across 85 acres, visitors to this prehistoric wonderland are treated to 480 million years of history. The park is home to the Chazy Fossil Reef and its residents are immortalized in stone. Open year-round and free to all, the Goodsell Ridge Fossil Preserve guides intrepid explorers along various trails and paths that detail the history of the Chazy Fossil Reef.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Morning Journal

Painting local landscapes

Local Artist Bruce Stepan Jr. is currently painting local landscapes across the area. He has created surrealist paintings, still life paintings and pet portraits, and while in college, he participated in a scholarship committee to help auction off a painting benefiting the Air Force. He would like to continue giving back locally by potentially auctioning off pieces of his work. Stepan uses Instagram handle brucestepanart and Bruce Stepan Jr. on Facebook to connect with his audience. He live streams while painting on location throughout the county using local community talk pages. “It’s perfect to be doing local landmarks and stuff,” he remarked. Stepan has been painting professionally for 14 years, building on a passion carried from adolescence. He plans to gauge community interest before committing to painting local landscapes full-time. Pictured, Stepan Jr. paints the Funland playground located inside Firestone Park. Morning Journal/Danielle Garner.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Bizarre natural spinning ice circle develops in Maine

A bizarre swirling ice disk has formed in a Maine river.The rotating ice circle has appeared in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, drawing onlookers to see the chilly phenomenon.The disk first appeared in the river in 2019 and garnered world-wide attention, before partially forming again in 2020.City officials encouraged people to post pictures of the disk, but warned people not to venture out on the ice, saying “It is not safe.”“IceDisk2022 is frozen in place on this frigid morning, but who knows what Mother Nature has in store for it next? Regardless, it’s still breathtaking. Stay tuned,” the city posted...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Missionary#Anglican Church#African
skiddle.com

Paint Winter

Spend the evening painting this cosy wintery scene - no experience needed!. PopUp Painting invites you to sip and paint in Manchester. Unleash your creativity – glass in one hand, paint brush in the other. No experience needed!. Your event at The Seven Bro7hers Beerhouse Ancoats, Manchester will be...
VISUAL ART
hackaday.com

Painted Over But Not Forgotten: Restoring Lost Paintings With Radiation And Mathematics

An intrinsic property of paintings, that makes them both wonderful and very annoying, is the fact that they are physical objects. Sometimes they survive across the ages as amazing artifacts of their era, but they are also susceptible to being lost and even destroyed. Sometimes this destruction is deliberate, such as when a painting is painted over.
DESIGN
Atlas Obscura

The Pink Store

Puerto Palomas, Chihuahua, is perhaps best-known as the launching point for Pancho Villa’s infamous 1916 raid on the New Mexico town of Columbus, the last land invasion of the contiguous United States. Today it serves as a convenient destination for Americans looking for cheap dental care and prescription drugs. However, at least one institution serves as a more cultural experience for international travelers.
ECONOMY
Atlas Obscura

Buchan Caves Reserve

Archaeological finds suggested that Aboriginal people have lived in the Buchan caves reserve region for around 18,000 years. The reserve contains multiple caves including the fairy cave and a royal cave. The two largest caves within the reserve are actually linked together alongside multiple other smaller caves. Tours throughout the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Atlas Obscura

Buckley's Bunyip

Located in Aireys Inlet, part of the Great Ocean Road resides this magnificent sculpture. William Buckley was deported from the United Kingdom to Australia as a convict. He was bound for a convict settlement, however, he escaped into the bushland. While hiding in the region barely able to survive, he befriended the local Wathaurong People.
VISUAL ART
franklincounty.news

Painting to help fight fires

Apalachicola Bay Charter School fifth grader Cornelia Jansen picked out her colors carefully from the large selection of paints arrayed on a table on the second floor of the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and the Arts. “I’m doing a sunset,” she said. “I’m just taking yellow, orange, red, with...
APALACHICOLA, FL
Atlas Obscura

Red Dog Saloon

Virginia City, Nevada, is well known for many things: the V&T railroad, prosperous silver mines, and as the place where Mark Twain began his writing career. One lesser-known fact about Virginia City is that it played an important role in the origins of psychedelic rock n’ roll. By the...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Atlas Obscura

Emmaus Mosaic Mural

When educators from the East Penn School District traveled to Philadelphia in 2012, they visited noted mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar’s Magic Gardens installation. The intricate mosaic artwork inspired these educators to create their own mosaic. They contacted Zagar, who generously worked together with local students and teachers to coordinate and create a mosaic abstraction of a map of the Emmaus community.
EMMAUS, PA
Atlas Obscura

Alinjagala

Atop Alinja Mountain in Azerbaijan sits an impressive fortress known as Alinjagala or Alinja Tower. Though the exact details of its origins are not known, historical evidence points to a fortification at this site dating back to the first century, established by the Armenian lords of Syunik. The mountaintop fortress...
WORLD
Atlas Obscura

Portland Puppet Museum

Puppetry is one of the most ancient forms of entertainment still in practice, with a history that stretches back to the fifth century B.C. and touches nearly every corner of the globe. Even with the advent of theater, film, and TikTok, children and adults alike (barring those with pupaphobia) are often still hopelessly enchanted by the projection of life onto miniaturized beings. Nowhere is this enduring allure more extensively on display than in Portland’s Puppet Museum.
PORTLAND, OR
Atlas Obscura

Rough Wooing Memorial

The Rough Wooing was the last war fought between England and Scotland before their crowns were joined in 1603. The union came at the cost of a series of brutal 16th-century clashes. The reason for all the bloodshed was the English attempt to force the betrothal, or wooing, of Mary Queen of Scots, then an infant, to the English heir Edward IV, then a child.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy