Lucid stock listed in the U.S. in 2021. The EV maker launched a luxury electric car that's made many sit up and take notice. Lucid has a lot of big things lined up for 2022. 2021 was a stellar year for electric vehicle (EV) stock Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), with its shares gaining a whopping 280.1% in the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. In fact, Lucid shares listed in the U.S. in July but soared only in the last quarter of 2021 after major developments at the company stunned the market. Could 2022 be another winning year for Lucid? For that matter, the stock is already up around 20% since the start of the new year.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO