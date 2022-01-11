ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Wingo has final four in transfer search after leaving Mizzou Football

By Gregg Palermo
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yn6SM_0dinFFMt00

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–He only entered the transfer portal late last week, but don’t expect De Smet Jesuit grad Mekhi Wingo to be there much longer. The now-former University of Missouri defensive lineman tells FOX2 he has already has a final four list of schools, as he hopes to enroll in time for the spring semester so he can be part of spring practices.

ARKANSAS

Former Missouri Head Coach Barry Odom is entering his third season as defensive coordinator with the Hogs. Odom tried to get Wingo straight out of high school with an Arkansas offer before Wingo ultimately signed with Eli Drinkwitz in 2021. Several players from Missouri’s recent defenses have either followed Odom to Arkansas or ended up there indirectly, including Markell Utsey and Tre Williams.

LSU

This may have been the most predictable offer once Wingo’s name hit the portal, since his high school head coach Robert Steeples was named as a defensive assistant to new head coach Brian Kelly late last month. Wingo told FOX2 at the time he decided to transfer that his relationship with Steeples wasn’t going to be a deal-cincher necessarily. “I’m very happy for Coach Steeples. He’s worked his whole life to get to this situation. Back in high school his big thing was he always wanted to be a position coach in college one day, so I’m happy for him. I guess if they come around that would be cool but it won’t affect my decision,” Wingo said last week.

Top story: Missouri man was justified in shooting death of neighbor, coroner’s inquest rules

USC

Lincoln Riley’s new staff in Los Angeles boasts plenty of familiarity with Missouri, as his new defensive coordinator with the Trojans is former MU assistant Alex Grinch. Also on staff for USC is Brian Odom, another carryover from Riley’s former OU staff.

OKLAHOMA

The new staff in charge of the Sooners wants him too. New head coach Brent Venables cut his coaching teeth in the former Big 8 and Big 12 at Kansas State and Oklahoma before his long stay at Clemson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Coleman, Diarra lead Texas A&M’s rally past Missouri 67-64

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored 18 points, Hassan Diarra made two free throws with three seconds left and Texas A&M rallied to beat Missouri 67-64. Texas A&M missed its first 13 shots, trailed for the first 35 minutes and never led by more than two until the final minute. The Aggies’ Andre […]
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

Carl Reed resigns as De Smet Head Football Coach

ST. LOUIS–A traditional powerhouse football program in the St. Louis area will have its third head coach in three seasons in 2022, following Carl Reed’s resignation from De Smet Jesuit. The school confirmed the news Friday afternoon, following a report from Elite Amateur Sports earlier in the day. Reed succeeded Robert Steeples, who left the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Jameson Williams declares for NFL draft

ST. LOUIS- Days after leaving what would be his final college football game with a knee injury in the national championship game against Georgia, University of Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams announced he would enter the 2022 NFL Draft. He confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Williams, who graduated...
NFL
FOX2Now

Billikens run by Fordham, 63-45

The SLU Billikens men’s basketball team had no problems on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena, posting a dominant 63-45 win over Fordham. Gibson Jimerson led the way scoring a game high 19 points. The Bills attack featured highlight reel dunks from Francis Okoro and Terrence Hargrove Jr. The win is a milestone for Billikens coach Travis Ford. It’s Ford’s 100th career victory coaching at Saint Louis University. SLU improves to 11-5 on the season with the win.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO College Sports
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
FOX2Now

Illini stay perfect in Big 10, beat Michigan, 68-53

Make it a 6-0 start for Illinois in Big Ten Conference play after their 68-53 win over Michigan on Friday night in Champaign. Kofi Cockburn posted another double-double, scoring 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds. He got offensive help from Trent Frazier, 18 points and Alfonso Plummer, 15 points. The win raises the Fighting Illini’s season record to 13-3.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX 2

Missouri lawmaker wants to make Archery the state sport

ST. LOUIS–Missouri has a state song (“Missouri Waltz”), a state musical instrument (fiddle), a state invertebrate (Crayfish), even a state hockey team (The Blues). It doesn’t have a state sport. But a mid-Missouri state lawmaker has introduced legislation to give it one–Archery. Representative Tim Taylor is the sponsor of HB 1672, which highlights the state’s […]
FOX 2

Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 14, 2022

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 14, 2022. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games.CBC at ChaminadeSLUH at VianneyTolton at St. Mary’sCollinsville at Belleville EastEdwardsville at Alton(girls): Hazelwood West at Alton Fox 2 Prep Zone host Daniel Esteve and prep sports analyst Jim Powers […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Odom
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Robert Steeples
FOX 2

Meet local USA Hockey player Jincy Dunne

Did you know the St. Louis area will have a local hockey player participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics? Jincy Dunne a defenseman from O’Fallon, MO will play for Team USA Women’s hockey this coming February. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve talks to Dunne.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Chiefs in two of the most-watched games in 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL regular season averaged 17.1 million viewers in 2021. In the league’s 10 most-watched games of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs were in two of them. The Chiefs’ Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys was the second most-watched game of the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou Football#University Of Arkansas#University Of Missouri#Kansas State#American Football#De Smet Jesuit#Lsu#Usc Lincoln Riley#Ou#Sooners
FOX 2

TKO: Los Angeles Rams attendance woes

“The Kilcoyne Opinion” is talking about the Rams home attendance issues.  More specifically, the wife of the Rams starting quarterback is talking about the Rams home attendance issues.  TKO isn’t obsessed with the Rams, but is consumed by the idea that Los Angeles was just dying for their own NFL team.  Had to get out of […]
NFL
FOX 2

Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto on Saturday night. Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots. Jordan Binnington made 34 saves for St. […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
FOX 2

TKO: Lester joins other baseball greats to end a career in St. Louis

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” reacts to Jon Lester’s retirement on Wednesday. The 16 year MLB lefthanded pitcher ends his career as a Cardinal after great seasons with the Red Sox and Cubs. He’s not the first player who achieved great things with other teams to do that to end his playing career here. Will Clark, […]
MLB
FOX 2

FOX 2

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy