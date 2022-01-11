Is It Safe For Boiseans To Put Their Snow Shovels Away?

A recent travel survey sought out the attraction most likely to get your blood pumping and your heart racing in every state, including Idaho. As we were clicking through MSN Travel's list of the most terrifying attraction in every state, we were a little bit surprised when it came to their pick for Idaho. After all, the list was full of things like zip lines, thrill rides and white water rafting. The last time we checked, Idaho has all of those. Sure, the high-intensity coasters at Silverwood are a bit of a drive from Boise, but they are indeed within Idaho's borders.

4 DAYS AGO