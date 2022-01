Auditors for the Montana Legislature have now made clear that Montana’s “child welfare” system is not about children and does not promote their welfare. Perhaps now, thanks to a performance audit of the Child and Family Services Division, lawmakers will face up to the harm done by Montana’s dubious distinction, child removal capital of America. […] The post The audit proves it: Montana is the child removal capital of America, and that’s bad for children appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO