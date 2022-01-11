ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 premieres tonight: How to watch, stream for free, cast, trailer

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Superman & Lois” premieres on The CW on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). According to The CW, “Superman & Lois” dives into how the “Man of Steel” and Metropolis’ famous journalist,...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Superman & Lois Boss Tackles Those Season 2 Premiere Shake-Ups, Including [Spoiler]'s Explosive Arrival

Superman & Lois returned to The CW for its second season on Tuesday, introducing a new enemy, a new friend (with benefits) and an otherworldly mystery that will continue to unfold in the coming weeks. Let’s dive right in, shall we? Much of the drama in this first hour came from Lois’ inability to wrap her brain around the Natalie situation, constantly ping-ponging between feeling like she should be drawn to her daughter-from-another-earth and wondering why she isn’t. “It’s the weirdest relationship you can imagine, such a bizarre situation,” showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine. “They’re both emotionally strong women, so it was...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Tulloch
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Dylan Walsh
Person
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Deadline

‘Life Goes On’: Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Lands Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Life Goes On at NBC. The broadcast network has handed a put pilot commitment to the sequel series to the classic ABC drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll. It comes after Okoro Carroll struck a major overall deal renewal at Warner Bros TV with plans to reboot the series, which ran on the Disney-owned network between 1989-93. It has received a script deal with a big penalty if the script does not go to pilot – a pilot has not yet been ordered. Okoro Carroll, who first moved her overall to Warner Bros in 2018, having previously been at 20th, will write and exec produce...
TV SERIES
dailyplanetdc.com

‘Superman & Lois'” season two premiere reveals massive villain

“Superman & Lois” Showrunner Todd Helbing recently confirmed in an interview with Den of Geek that the villain teased at the end of the series’ season two premiere is exactly who you think it is. Spoilers ahead. Doomsday is coming, according to Helbing, who stated that the show...
TV SERIES
dailyplanetdc.com

‘Superman & Lois’ soars back for season two

The premiere episode for “Superman & Lois'” second season is flying onto The CW tonight, Jan. 11, 2022, at 8/7c. It will be available to stream for free the next day on The CW app or on their website. Titled “What Lies Beneath,” DC’s latest television hit follows...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superman Lois#Superman And Lois Lane#Directv#Metropolis#Verizon Fios#At T#Dish
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases Superman's Military Relationship in Season 2

Superman & Lois returns for its second season on The CW on Tuesday night and the new episode will see the titular hero face some new challenges, particularly when it comes to his relationship with the American military. Previously released teasers and promos for the Arrowverse series introduced Lt. Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen), the man who replaces General Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) liaison to the United States Army and it seems pretty clear that Anderson has a very different idea of where Superman's allegiances lie. Now, ahead of the Season 2 premiere, showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine about how that ideological conflict factors into the new season.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: Naomi Has a Pretty Super Start, Superman & Lois Returns Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, Naomi debuted on Tuesday night to 800,000 total viewers and a 0.15 demo rating, marking The CW’s third-most watched season premiere this TV season (trailing only Walker and, as you will see, Superman & Lois). The CW freshman also delivered its time slot’s largest audience since July, and bested any crowd drawn by The Flash‘s season-opening “Armageddon” event. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B-.” Kicking off The CW’s night, Superman & Lois opened Season 2 with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, improving a bit on its freshman averages (990K/0.2)....
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thecinemaholic.com

Superman and Lois Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast and Spoilers

‘Superman & Lois’ season 2 is set to bring lots of action and drama to the table as Clark struggles both on the superhero and family front. His professional relationship with the US authorities is almost in shambles. At the same time, he is hopelessly drifting apart from Lois. Even his sons will land themselves in difficult situations while Clark will be busy dusting off blame and accusation. If you want to know more about what to expect from the second season premiere, we have got you covered!
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Superman & Lois returns and Naomi arrives on The CW

The CW's newest superhero series Naomi debuts, from EP Ava DuVernay and starring newcomer Kaci Walfall, who tells us about the connection she feels with the character. "I could relate to her. We're both teenagers. I started the show when I was 16, she's 16, I'm 17. So there's a lot of parallels within our life," Walfall tells EW. "And the big question of the show is, Who am I? And that's a question, especially as a teenager, I ask myself all the time."
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Superman & Lois (Season 2 Episode 1) “What Lies Beneath”, trailer, release date

With the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho and Superman. Startattle.com – Superman & Lois | The CW. Lois and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan and Sarah’s growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle grows concerned over Lana’s involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons and his daughter Natalie attempt to make this new Earth their home.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Superman And Lois Showrunner On Premiere’s ‘Bizarre’ Natalie Situation And The Lane Family In Season 2

Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois, “What Lies Beneath.”. After months of behind-the-scenes teases, The CW's Superman & Lois finally returned for its Season 2 premiere, and it packed a lot into a single installment. Following the events of the Season 1 finale, Smallville is in the process of trying to get back to “normal,” but that's proving to be a bit more difficult for the Kent family. With John Henry Irons’ daughter, Natalie, making a surprise visit (from an alternate Earth, no less), the situation with the Irons' and Lois got a lot more bizarre. On top of that, the the Lane family will be getting into a lot this season, according to the showrunner.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Riverdale’ Midseason Return On the CW Delayed By Critics Choice Awards Move

The CW Network announced today that Season 6 of flagship series Riverdale, originally slated to resume March 6, will now return with new episodes two weeks later, March 20. The change stems from the rescheduling of the Critics Choice Awards. Postponed from Jan. 9 due to the current Omicron surge, the awards show, broadcast by the CW and simulcast by TBS, will now take place March 13, the organization said yesterday.  The rescheduled Critics Choice Awards would’ve pre-empted Riverdale just one week after the show’s spring premiere in its new Sunday 8 PM slot. A March 20 start would allow for an uninterrupted run. An original episode of the HBCU Marching Band docu-series March will air from 9-10 PM on March 6 as previously announced. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade.
TV SERIES
Variety

Fox’s Paul Feig Comedy ‘Welcome to Flatch’ to Debut First Half of Season Digitally Ahead of Broadcast Premiere

Fox will debut the first half of Season 1 of its new Paul Feig-produced comedy series “Welcome to Flatch” on digital platforms hours ahead of the show’s linear debut on the broadcast network. Episodes 1-7 of the half-hour docu-comedy will become available for streaming on Hulu, Fox Now and On Demand at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 17. That same day, the series premiere of “Welcome to Flatch” will air at 9:30 p.m. on Fox. The first season of “Welcome to Flatch” consists of 14 episodes, which have already wrapped production. So Fox’s decision to put the first seven episodes up on...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Peacemaker: Grade the First Episode of HBO Max's The Suicide Squad Offshoot

ARGUS isn’t done with Peacemaker just yet. And now that his kill-y services have been retained by the government organization, will you stay tuned to the antihero’s eponymous HBO Max series? Now streaming its first three episodes on HBO Max, Peacemaker‘s opening installment kicked off with a “Previously On” of key moments from 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which was written and directed by series creator James Gunn (who wrote/directed the premiere). Having recouped from the events of the DC team-up movie, Peacemaker aka Chris Smith (again played  by John Cena) slips out of the hospital and into a cab, unaware that someone...
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy