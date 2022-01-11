Local woman writes a children’s book about her blue-tick beagle

Bindy Bitterman was first featured on Chicago Tonight years ago when she ran an Evanston-based antiques store. She’s since closed up shop, and has taken on a new creative outlet rooted in rhyming words. “Skiddly Diddly Skat” is Bitterman’s new children’s limerick book, a project she arrived at by...
ST. LOUIS – A local woman bridges generations in “Ms. Ruby and the Gigi Squad: Friendships Come in All Ages.” Vickie Rodgers unpacks the true-life story of a former WWII Cadet Nurse. You can learn more about Nurse Ruby’s amazing life at https://www.facebook.com/people/Nurse-Cadet-Ruby/100054273529918/ and at https://www.vickierodgers.com/.
In a pandemic season when so much has gone wrong, local children’s author Kimberly Hoffman is encouraging young people to think of the good and right elements of life. “I think the reason that subject is so important especially now is that, with everything going on, a lot of us seem to be pulling inward,” Hoffman said. “We’re home more because of the pandemic.
That's the question at the heart of a sweet new children's book based on the staff at a Tennessee Waffle House. A Waffle Can Change the World is a true story inspired by a "contagious kindness and love felt first-hand" by a father and son—Gaines Sturdivant II and III—at their local Waffle House (#473) in Nashville.
- - - It was a seemingly ordinary, picturesque day in Virginia, with clean, dry air and the sun flickering through the trees. Taylor Harris rolled into her parking spot at the bottom of a hill and unlatched her son from his car seat. As she cradled 2-year-old Christopher and carried him into the house, Harris, a writer, wife and mom, became overwhelmed by the calm within her.
Local children’s author Julie Packett recently published her second book in The Chronicles of Ms. Clarke’s Class series. The new release, Battling Bots, picks up right where Science Night left off with Ms. Clarke wanting to keep the STEM momentum going in class 5B. Young readers can join Packett on Saturday, January 15th at Main Street Reads in Summerville for a book signing event.
In the children’s book “The Extraordinary Pause,” life during the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a standstill. Parties are postponed and playgrounds are abandoned. But slowly, other moments of happiness start to emerge. Anne Danahy talked with the book’s author, Sara Sadik, and publisher, Penny Eifrig, of Centre County, about the book and what they hope children and families take from it.
Mariah Carey is set to release her first children’s book The Christmas Princess, out Oct. 25, 2022. Dubbed “The Queen of Christmas” for her 1994 holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which has been named the No. 1 record on the Billboard Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs list, The Christmas Princess is the first children’s book written by the artist.
ST. LOUIS – A local family helps others with their new book “Zeth’s Life with Anxiety.” Stephanie Wix co-authored the book with her son Seth. They share the struggles and victories over the diagnosis. They also share wisdom with families on facing challenges of their own.
Buffalo-based author Johnathan Worden is out with a new children's book called "The Great Dane Chronicles: Mr Moose and the Lavender Goose." The new book is follows the first of the series, "The Great Dane Chronicles: Mr. Moose Caboose Finds His Way," released early last year. The series is based...
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Karen Knapp, sometimes funny and poetic, Jill of All Trades and master of some resides in Tuscarora NY. From riding the trails and getting lost to losing thought and gaining it back Karen was able to creatively and poetically write and illustrate 5 children’s books that focus on learning and self discovery.
Mariah Carey, the famed Queen of Christmas, will release her first children’s book, The Christmas Princess: It’s Full of Wonder. And it will introduce Little Mariah to the world. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer is channeling her love for Christmas, inviting all children on...
Andrea Elliott is a Pulitzer prize-winning journalist at the New York Times. Through December 2013 she published a five-part series in the paper exploring the homelessness epidemic in New York City. It told the story of Dasani Coates, an 11-year-old girl living with her family in a run-down homeless shelter in Brooklyn. Elliott continued to follow the family over the course of almost a decade, recording their experiences in her first book, Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in New York City, published last year. Elliott’s maternal family fled Chile during the Pinochet era. She lives in New York with her two children.
Stacey Abrams is known for being a politician-turned-prominent voting rights activist, but she's now hoping to inspire youth to speak up for themselves, too. The longtime Democratic lawmaker has written a children's picture book, Stacey's Extraordinary Words, a story based on her own experience competing in childhood spelling bees. "I've...
Local author Rachel Davidson has published an autobiography titled “Dangerous: When a Woman Becomes Fearless” aimed at inspiring women to break through fear and live with purpose and power. To celebrate the launch of the book, Davidson has announced a book signing at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cake...
NEW YORK (AP) — The next book in Ibram X. Kendi’s prolific and award-winning publishing career is a picture story with a hopeful message. Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that in Kendi’s “Goodnight Racism,” the author seeks to connect with children’s capacity to imagine a better world. The book is illustrated by Cbabi Bayoc and is scheduled to come out June 14. “‘Goodnight Racism’ is not about what is; it is about what can be,” Kendi says in a statement. “It is about the good morning of an equitable and just world after wishing racism goodnight.”
I regularly get emails from survivors asking for advice on how to start writing their memoir about abuse, or they’d like to take what they went through and transform it into a novel, replacing themselves with a character they’re dreaming up. Some have already written their book and just need it to find a home in a bookstore. They want to know how to get from A to B.
Vicksburg native Alvin Stimage, Jr. has released his first children’s book, AJ’s ABC. Stimage is a 2019 graduate of Mississippi State University and began writing his book back in September after having an inspiration to help children. Stimage completed his book in early December. “I know the children...
In a topic uncommon for most children’s books, Pat Segadelli’s new “Gio & Banks: Scarcity, Choices, and Tradeoffs” introduces important economic concepts through a relatable story. Segadelli, a graduate of Gonzaga University, teaches AP Macroeconomics and AP World History at Gonzaga Prep, and his wife Ashley...
