Local woman writes a children’s book about her blue-tick beagle

Andrea Elliott is a Pulitzer prize-winning journalist at the New York Times. Through December 2013 she published a five-part series in the paper exploring the homelessness epidemic in New York City. It told the story of Dasani Coates, an 11-year-old girl living with her family in a run-down homeless shelter in Brooklyn. Elliott continued to follow the family over the course of almost a decade, recording their experiences in her first book, Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in New York City, published last year. Elliott’s maternal family fled Chile during the Pinochet era. She lives in New York with her two children.

