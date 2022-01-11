ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More consumers try Dry January, but most eschew nonalcoholic options: survey

By Samantha Oller
fooddive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 1 in 5 consumers plan to participate in Dry January this year, according to a new survey by Morning Consult. Millennials are driving participation, with 27% planning to abstain from alcohol for at least some of the month, up from 16% in 2021. While 52% of consumers said...

