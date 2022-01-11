ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 at-home test rollout: where to get at-home tests in Arkansas

By Alexis Nalley
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health officials purchased 1.5 million iHealth at-home tests to distribute across the Natural State with no cost to Arkansans, and state residents can now pick them up at multiple locations.

According to officials, all Arkansans are eligible for these at-home tests, but the state is limiting how many tests an individual can pick up per day.

Individuals can pick up one test kit, which has two tests in. Families can pick up three test kits, which would include six tests.

Tests are available as of Tuesday, Jan. 11, the ADH said. Additional shipments will be arriving in the future.

A full list of testing locations can be found at Healthy.Arkansas.Gov . The locations in central Arkansas providing at-home test kits include:

  • Conway County Library – 101 West Church Street, Morrilton
  • Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library – 1900 Tyler Street, Conway
  • Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library – 6 Ashmore Drive, Mayflower
  • Lonoke County Libraries, Arlene Cherry Memorial Library – 909 West Main Street, Cabot
  • Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library System – 200 E. 8th Avenue Pine Bluff
  • Saline County Library – 1800 Smithers drive, Benton
  • White County Regional Library System, Searcy Public Library – 113 E. Pleasure Ave., Searcy
  • City Hall – 68 N Mustang, Menifee
  • UAPB – 1200 University Drive, Pine Bluff
  • Camden Business Incubator – 625 S Adams, Camden
  • Paloma Community Services – 1815 Old Morrilton HWY, Ste. 102, Conway

The ADH is asking people who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath or who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 to call their health care provider.

Testing is also available at any of the state’s Local Health Units .

