ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday afternoon forecast from News4

WSMV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine and cool weather are expected for this...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Current Forecast Show Likelihood Of Heavy Snow In Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be clear and cold on Saturday night, with lows in the teens and even some single digits expected north near Interstate-80. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Those clear skies will lead to some nice sunshine early Sunday before clouds roll in ahead of the winter storm system in the afternoon. The storm is getting its act together right now near Arkansas and is drawing moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Easterly wind flow at the surface will allow chilly air to stay in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAAY-TV

Ashley's Saturday Afternoon Forecast 1.15

Snow set to move into North Alabama as early as late Sunday morning. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all North Alabama counties from 8:00 PM tonight - 8 AM Sunday. The Winter Storm Warning has been issued for DeKalb, Jackson and Lincoln and Franklin Co. Tennessee beginning at 6 AM Sunday - 12 AM Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

4WARN Weather Alert: Snow showers across the midstate

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for much of Middle Tennessee as snow showers develop throughout the day. Rain showers will eventually turn to snow showers with a little bit of a wintry mix in between. Many spots will see a "flip-flopping" of a rain/snow mix throughout the day. As far as accumulation, snow totals will range all over the place. Most of the Mid-state will see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow today, with isolated spots seeing as much as 8 inches in higher elevations.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Northern counties in Middle Tennessee brace for snow

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People in Clarksville say they're prepared for the winter weather. “The snow shovel, the salt, and the boots. I'm staying in...and the kids will be playing in it,” Khrista Campbell said. Khrista Campbell says she can tell wintery weather is ahead just by what's left...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy