Tuesday afternoon forecast from News4

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for much of Middle Tennessee as snow showers develop throughout the day. Rain showers will eventually turn to snow showers with a little bit of a wintry mix in between. Many spots will see a "flip-flopping" of a rain/snow mix throughout the day. As far as accumulation, snow totals will range all over the place. Most of the Mid-state will see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow today, with isolated spots seeing as much as 8 inches in higher elevations.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO