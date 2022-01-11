ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to be a better neighbor

Ask the Expert: How to fail better

Failure is part of life, but how we respond to it can either discourage us or propel us forward. Robert Kunzman, the Martha Lea and Bill Armstrong Chair for Teacher Education 2015 and professor of curriculum studies and philosophy of education in the IU School of Education in Bloomington, teaches a class in the Hutton Honors College that focuses on what we can learn from these experiences. We asked him to share some tips for navigating failure in 2022.
How to Connect and Communicate Better with Teens

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Social media, COVID, identity, social life, self-esteem. These are just some of the challenges that teens face. During these complicated times,...
How to Manage Your Conflicted Feelings Better

Various neural networks create conflicted feelings. Different "committee members" (neural networks) can make our life confusing and exhausting. We can learn to manage our conflicted feelings better and lead a less exhausting, more fulfilling life. If you’ve tried to change a behavior, you know that you often hear conflicting voices:...
How to Manifest a Better Love Life in 2022

Growing up, most of us learned about dating, sex, and relationships from an issue of Cosmopolitan or an episode of Sex and The City, not by knowing how to manifest. But a few years ago I was introduced to manifestation and it quite literally changed my life (which, by definition, is the whole point of manifesting). As more and more people started to swear by the Law of Attraction for increasing their wealth, popularity, or happiness, it only made sense that it would be used to improve love lives too.
How to have better conversations in the new year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To have better relationships with other people, you must know what you want in a relationship. Do you want loyalty, kindness, more time together? When you figure it out, make sure that you’re behaving in alignment with what you want. Focusing on what the other...
3 Sustainability Experts Weigh In on How to Be a Better Shopper

January is the month of New Year’s resolutions. Even if you don’t have a specific goal in mind for 2022, it’s a great time to think about how we can better ourselves for the year ahead. This should also apply to our fashion choices. Whether you’re gunning to experiment with a new look, or wanting to change how you spend and consume, we should be taking the opportune moment to have a critical look at our own wardrobes. Because what better way to reinvent ourselves than through style?
Social Security: 2022 monthly payment schedule

Americans collecting Social Security can expect larger checks this month. This is thanks to the COLA increase that went into effect this month. Over 64 million Americans will benefit from this. This is the highest COLA increase since 1982. The only other time it came this close was in 2009...
People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
