Lionsgate Makes Round Of Hires & Promotions In Development & Production

As the New Year kicks off for Lionsgate , the studio has bolstered its Motion Picture Group production team with a series of hires and promotions.

Renewing his contract as EVP is James Myers who’ll take on an expanded strategic management role within the department alongside his growing slate of movies. His recent movie include videogame feature adaptation Borderlands starring Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black; the Nicolas Cage satire The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent ; the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding ; White Bird: A Wonder Story , a companion film to the 2017 hit and About My Father , which stars comedian Sebastian Maniscalco alongside screen legend Robert De Niro.

Returning to Lionsgate as EVP of Production is Brady Fujikawa , who recently served as BRON Studios head of development. During his previous time at Lionsgate, Fujikawa was also behind some of the studio’s upcoming titles including The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent ; London , based on a Jo Nesbø story, with Oscar Isaac attached to star and Ben Stiller attached to direct.

Meredith Wieck has been promoted to SVP. She is overseeing some of the studio’s highly anticipated franchise sequels including Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ; Now You See Me 3 with a draft by Oscar-nominated writer Eric Warren Singer; a Dirty Dancing sequel, and Fascinating Rhythm , directed by John Carney and produced by Irwin Winkler and Martin Scorsese. Her most recent projects include overseeing the development and production of the feature take of the Judy Blume classic Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret , with Kelly Fremon Craig adapting and directing and James L. Brooks producing through his Gracie Films banner; the Erwin brothers’ The Unbreakable Boy , starring Zachary Levi; and the untitled Adele Lim/Point Grey project, which she developed and recently wrapped production.

Aaron Edmonds has been promoted to VP. Edmonds was a key executive championing The 1619 Project, a portfolio of film, tv and multi-media programming that will be produced by Lionsgate, The New York Times & Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films. He oversaw Antebellum starring Janelle Monáe and, with Wieck, he oversaw production on The Valet , a comedy starring Eugenio Derbez that will premiere on Hulu. He is also overseeing 48 Hours in Las Vegas , the upcoming Dennis Rodman project from Lord Miller; and Shadow Force , to star Kerry Washington. He is also working on Borderlands and White Bird: A Wonder Story .

Chelsea Kujawa has been promoted to VP. During her time at the studio, she has overseen American Underdog , next year’s John Wick 4 , Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and About My Father . She was previously an executive at Paramount.

Jorge Alfaro joins Lionsgate as Director of Development, coming from El Estudio, a pan-regional production company operating out of Los Angeles, Mexico City, Buenos Aires and Madrid, where he was director, Creative Affairs, overseeing their entire feature film pipeline. He previously served as a development and production manager at Eugenio Derbez’s 3Pas Studios. His current projects include 48 Hours in Vegas , West Pointer from writer-director Rod Lurie with KJ Apa attached to star, and Shadow Force .

Said Lionsgate President of Production Erin Westerman, “We have an exceptionally talented and versatile development and production team. They have ramped up 16 films since the pandemic began. As we expand our department we are promoting from within, while also hiring some familiar faces and recognizing the outstanding contributions and dedication of our incredible team. It is always a special thrill to reward the hard work of those who have earned their promotions. James, Meredith Aaron and Chelsea have been superstars throughout their careers and its exciting to be reuniting with Brady and to be welcoming Jorge to our team.”