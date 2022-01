On Friday, January 07, 2022, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed 1 positive COVID-19 case involving students. The case was identified at John F. Kennedy High School (1). In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Monday, January 10, 2022.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO