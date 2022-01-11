ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski To Helm Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Pic For Paramount

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WoleX_0dinCFXw00

EXCLUSIVE: With Jeff Nichols leaving the project in October, Paramount Pictures has moved fast on his replacement and looks to have found one of the more sought-after rising stars in town. Sources tell Deadline that Pig director Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to helm the untitled next installment in A Quiet Place franchise.

Not much more is known about this project other than it not being a threequel but rather a spinoff, based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films. The hope is this film would help set up a potential Quiet Place universe that the studio can build on for years to come. It is also known that, while not out of the question, Emily Blunt and Krasinski likely would not reprise their roles in this installment.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner with partner Allyson Seeger, who serves as executive producer. A Quiet Place Part II, the first post-pandemic theatrical-only release, opened to $57 million at the domestic box office, has earned $297 million worldwide and garnered a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score.

As for Pig, that film was released last year and not only has put Sarnoski on the directing map but garnered some awards attention, especially for star Nicolas Cage, who is in the discussion as a possible Oscar nominee.

The film has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and Sarnoski received the National Board of Review Award for Best Directorial Debut , as well as a nomination for Best Feature at the Gotham Awards. He also was nominated for the Independent Spirit Awards’ Someone to Watch Award in addition to best first screenplay, along with a dozens of critics association noms and wins.

Sarnoski is repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

HBO Series ‘Perry Mason’ Adds ‘Marriage Story’ & ‘Blue Bayou’ Actor Mark O’Brien

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and filmmaker Mark O’Brien is set to star in season 2 of HBO’s Perry Mason in the recurring guest star role of Thomas Milligan. Thomas is Los Angeles’ ambitious Deputy District Attorney. He’s described as an aggressive attack dog in court as he strives to make his mark and ascend to greater heights, no matter whose blood he has to spill to get there. Season 2 will be eight episodes long with Matthew Rhys returning to the title role in the Emmy-nominated series. Season 2 of Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry (Rhys) has moved off the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Gabby Zemer Joins Limelight As VP Of Film & TV Production, CJ Barbato Promoted to Co-VP With Her

Gabby Zemer has joined Limelight as the new VP of production for Film & TV with CJ Barbato upped to Co-VP alongside Zemer.  Before joining Limelight, Zemer spent the last two years at Will Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment where she worked on the upcoming sci-fi romance Move On written by Ken Kobayashi and Jeff Tomsic attached to direct for Netflix. As well as Much Ado, a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing for Sony with Nisha Ganatra at the helm to direct in 2022. Zemer also helped develop Constance a Keith Bunin Magical Family Hybrid Movie and Lost & Found, a road-trip romantic comedy written by...
MOVIES
Deadline

Danny Ramirez Joins A24’s ‘Stars At Noon’ From Claire Denis

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Ramirez is joining Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn in Claire Denis’ next film at A24, The Stars at Noon. A24 had no comment. Based on the novel by Denis Johnson, the story is set in 1984 during the Nicaraguan Revolution and follows a mysterious English businessman and headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance. They soon become embroiled in a dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies and are forced to try and escape the country, with only each other to trust and rely on. Denis will direct and also adapted the script with Lea Mysius and Andrew Litvack. RT Features and Curiosa Films are producing the pic, which was originally announced during AFM 2020 Ramirez is fresh off the success of the Disney+ Marvel series, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, where he co-starred opposite Anthony Mackie, playing Marvel character, Joaquin Torres. The actor will next appear opposite Tom Cruise in Paramount’s highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick.  Ramirez recently completed production on the 20th Century Studios for Hulu suspense/thriller, No Exit and also has the Netflix’s dual-timeline drama Plus/Minus opposite Lili Reinhart. Ramirez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Jeff Nichols
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Andrew Form
Person
Emily Blunt
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Ozark’s” Julia Garner Moves Into ‘Apartment 7A’ With ‘Relic’ Director, Platinum Dunes & ‘A Quiet Place’s John Krasinski!

Paramount Players has assembled an all-star squad for their latest horror offering. Garner, a rising mega-talent, is set to topline Paramount Players’ Apartment 7A, which is being produced by Platinum Dunes (The Purge, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th) and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski, reports Deadline. The...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Inside Paramount’s Quiet Place at the Box Office, Sidelined in Hopes of a 2022 Rebound

In a year where Hollywood was figuring out the best way to release blockbusters in the middle of a pandemic, Paramount chose mostly to wait and see if things will calm down in 2022. Since theaters reopened last spring, Paramount has only released four films in theaters — earning a domestic gross of $278 million, according to data from The Numbers. That ranks sixth among all studios, below the other four major distributors and the $325 million grossed by MGM/United Artists — thanks to the James Bond blockbuster “No Time to Die.” (This article will be updated with numbers from Comscore once end-of-year data is published.)Of that domestic total, 57% came from Paramount’s one major tentpole release, “A Quiet Place — Part II,” which opened on Memorial Day and grossed $160 million in North America. Despite lingering capacity restrictions for theaters in late May, the sequel nearly matched the $188 million total of the John Krasinski.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

‘The Raid’ Remake Headed To Netflix With Michael Bay & Gareth Evans At The Helm

If you have not had the opportunity to watch the action-packed Gareth Evans’ joint The Raid, you should really find a way to treat your eyes. The Indonesian film landed in 2012 with a huge impact, and continues to be one of the most impressive-looking action movies ever made. With an equally successful sequel, it was inevitable that a Western remake of The Raid would happen at some point, with Netflix counting on Michael Bay and Patrick Hughes to make the magic happen.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#Paramount Pictures#Film Star#Platinum Dunes#Rotten Tomatoes#Wme
ComicBook

A Quiet Place Sequel Gets New Director

A Quiet Place's next sequel just got a new director. According to Deadline, Paramount has enlisted PIG director Michael Sarnoski to drive this franchise into whatever the future holds. Last year, a lot of fans were stunned when Jeff Nichols ended up parting ways with the studio after the reception to both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Now, to be clear, a spinoff was already being worked on, but there was an "amicable" split between Paramount and the filmmaker. For Sarnoski, he rides the wave of the Nic Cage movie into an established horror franchise that has quickly gained fans in the social media era. On the studio side of things, they get a bit of fresh vision and the chance to make the third entry of the Emily Blunt/John Krasinski saga feel new. Part II of the series actually matched the performance of its predecessor amid the pandemic, which is no small feat.
MOVIES
Deadline

Aaron Eckhart To Star In Renny Harlin Action Pic ‘The Bricklayer’; Gerard Butler’s GBase & Millennium Producing – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Eckhart has been set to lead Renny Harlin’s action-thriller movie The Bricklayer, which is due to get underway in March in Europe. The Expendables outfit Millennium Media is producing with Gerard Butler after both teamed up with Eckhart on the lucrative Has Fallen franchise. In The Bricklayer, someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible. As the world begins to unite against the U.S., the CIA must lure its most brilliant – and rebellious – operative out of retirement, forcing him to confront his checkered past while unraveling an international...
MOVIES
Deadline

Lukas Gage, ‘White Lotus’ Actor And Screenwriter, Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Lukas Gage, part of the ensemble cast of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, has signed with WME for representation. The move comes at a busy time for the actor and writer, who just wrapped production on the Peacock limited series Angelyne starring Emmy Rossum from executive producer Sam Esmail. Gage, whose credits include HBO’s Euphoria, also has the HBO Max movie Moonshot which is hitting the streamer in March. On the writing side, Gage co-wrote with Phoebe Fisher Down Low, a FilmNation drama that he also stars in alongside Zachary Quinto, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Audra McDonald. It centers on a deeply...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cinedigm Acquires Horror Pic ‘Incarnation’ Starring Taye Diggs, Jessica Uberuaga & Michael Madsen

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to the horror film Incarnation starring Taye Diggs (All American, House on Haunted Hill), Jessica Uberuaga (Take Back) and Michael Madsen (Species, Hell Ride), with plans to release it in theaters and on VOD on February 18. The first feature from director Isaac Walsh picks up with the young couple of Brad (Diggs) and Jess (Uberuaga) as they move to Los Angeles in search of a better life. When they stumble upon a hidden real estate gem, managed by the laid-back landlord Peter (Madsen), they are elated by their turn of fortune. But their ideal...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Watch the Restored Trailer for ‘The Godfather’ Ahead of Its 50th Anniversary Release

Paramount Pictures announced that Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” will be returning to theaters for its 50th anniversary at the Dolby Cinema and AMC theaters on Feb. 24, with 4K Ultra HD and digital on March 22. Paramount has released a new trailer for the restored version. The restoration included 1,000 hours of color correction and restoration of the original mono tracks, in addition to 4,000 hours of repairing stains and tears. All three films in the trilogy have been restored under the direction of Coppola. Originally released in 1972, the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel is a trilogy that...
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit. That trend embraces Hollywood biopics and fact-based movies, always Oscar favorites, as directors turn to the past to sift clues and comprehend the human condition. As we consider the director contenders, whether they’ve spun stories of individuals or events, they’re refracting the past to reveal...
MOVIES
Deadline

Leslie Grace Gives First Look At Her ‘Batgirl’ Costume For Upcoming HBO Max Film

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming Batgirl film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year. “I use their expectations against them,” Grace captioned the Instagram image. “That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” – Batgirl, Year One The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board. The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice. When the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Peacemaker’ Gives John Cena the Spotlight, But Danielle Brooks the More Intriguing Role: TV Review

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains major spoilers for the first three episodes of “Peacemaker,” which premiered January 13 on HBO Max. Even after re-watching James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” in anticipation of “Peacemaker,” it was hard to see why Peacemaker, of all the movie’s antiheroes, merited a series of his own beyond the fact that he was played by John Cena. In a story that otherwise leans on agents of chaos like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior’s endearing Ratcatcher 2, and conflicted journeymen like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport or Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Cena’s stickler of a killer was far from...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sony Developing ‘Thread’ From Atomic Monster & ‘Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Sony is in early development on Thread, which Jeremy Slater, the head scribe of the upcoming Disney+/Marvel series Moon Knight, will write and direct. Atomic Monster is producing with James Wan and Michael Clear (Malignant, Salem’s Lot) with Judson Scott and Melissa Russell serving as Executive Producers. The story is being kept secret, though we hear Thread is billed as Back to The Future meets Aliens. Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac, is expected to debut on Disney+ this year. Isaac plays a former U.S. Marine, struggling with dissociative identity disorder, who is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Toheeb Jimoh, who broke out this past year on the Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso, has signed with WME for representation. In the Apple TV+ sports comedy from creators Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence, which has exploded as a pop culture phenomenon since its August 2020 debut, the actor portrays Nigerian football player Sam Obisany. Jimoh, who was honored as this year’s Breakthrough Artist at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, will soon start production on Ted Lasso Season 3, after wrapping production on Amazon Prime’s The Power. The original drama series based on the bestselling novel...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy