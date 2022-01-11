‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski To Helm Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Pic For Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: With Jeff Nichols leaving the project in October, Paramount Pictures has moved fast on his replacement and looks to have found one of the more sought-after rising stars in town. Sources tell Deadline that Pig director Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to helm the untitled next installment in A Quiet Place franchise.

Not much more is known about this project other than it not being a threequel but rather a spinoff, based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films. The hope is this film would help set up a potential Quiet Place universe that the studio can build on for years to come. It is also known that, while not out of the question, Emily Blunt and Krasinski likely would not reprise their roles in this installment.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner with partner Allyson Seeger, who serves as executive producer. A Quiet Place Part II, the first post-pandemic theatrical-only release, opened to $57 million at the domestic box office, has earned $297 million worldwide and garnered a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score.

As for Pig, that film was released last year and not only has put Sarnoski on the directing map but garnered some awards attention, especially for star Nicolas Cage, who is in the discussion as a possible Oscar nominee.

The film has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and Sarnoski received the National Board of Review Award for Best Directorial Debut , as well as a nomination for Best Feature at the Gotham Awards. He also was nominated for the Independent Spirit Awards’ Someone to Watch Award in addition to best first screenplay, along with a dozens of critics association noms and wins.

