ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

The Best Deals on TVs to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl

By Lily Rose‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Bowl LVI is almost here. If you're a football fan, you know watching the big game on a bigger, better screen only elevates the wow factor. The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 13, 2022. The NFC champion team will take on the AFC champion team for the title...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This 65-inch TV is down to $478 at Walmart (we can’t believe it either)

It’s no longer out of your reach to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen to a massive display, as there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals that you can avail of. Walmart is a good source for such offers, with the retailer’s 65-inch TV deals currently including this $70 discount for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $478 from its original price of $548.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is at Walmart

Buying a brand-new TV is a big decision, so you want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Many of our favorite TVs come from TCL, a manufacturer well-known for creating sharp, functional, and well-priced displays. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen from the brand. Right now at Walmart, you can pick up this 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K Smart TV for just $319, which is a whopping $281 off the regular price of $600. That’s an absolute steal of a price considering what you’re getting. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best 4K TV deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
State
California State
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

This gorgeous 65-inch OLED TV is $300 off at Best Buy right now

It’s not often that you find great OLED TV deals, so when Best Buy lowered this 65-inch LG Class C1 by $300 down to $1,799.99, you know it’s worth checking out. If you’re not familiar with what an OLED TV is, it’s essentially a technology that allows each pixel to light itself rather than relying on a backlight. This ultimately means that OLED screens can create a true black without any bloom, which makes colors overall seem sharper and altogether more vibrant.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

How to use Amazon Fire Stick

The Amazon Fire Stick is a streaming media device that transforms your TV into a smart one. It allows you to watch your favorite shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. Further, if you want to bypass having cable services, the Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Snoop Dogg
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Samsung’s portable projector turns your wall into a huge smart TV

We now have the power of portable TVs, and we’re not talking about those 10-inch clunkers with antennas that people used in the ‘90s. Samsung debuted The Freestyle, its mobile projector and entertainment device, which is being showcased as part of its CES 2022 lineup. The Freestyle looks...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to buy a TV: Winter 2022 update

The holidays are over, which means that it's time for NFL playoff football. Families all over the country are gathering in their living rooms to root for their favorite teams in the hopes that they will land in the Big Game. In the tech world, the lead-up to the Super Bowl signals the tail end of TV bargain hunting season.
NFL
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Tv Deals#4k Tv#Shop Ahead#Super Bowl Lvi#Nfc#Afc#Best Buy#Qled#Dci#Hdr#Ots#Featu
ETOnline.com

The 22 Best Amazon Deals to Shop at Its New Year 2022 Sale

New year, new deals! Amazon has kicked off its New Year sale and is offering a ton of deals on hot items to add to your winter and new year routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware, mattresses and space heaters. The Amazon 2022 sale has a ton...
INTERNET
Footwear News

Iconic Super Bowl Fashion Moments From Halftime Show Performers Through the Years

While the Super Bowl football play itself has created some memorable moments, the styles sported by all-star halftime show performers like Michael Jackson and Beyoncé have been just as memorable. Here, we revisit some of the most fashion halftime show performers. Super Bowl 1991 Whitney Houston — dressed in a casual white tracksuit and Nike sneakers — made casual style feel special when she performed the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl. Known for her powerhouse vocals, Houston made her voice the main focus by keeping the outfit simple. Super Bowl 1996 A few years later, in 1996, Diana Ross went for a more glamorous...
NFL
The Verge

Apple’s largest iPad Pro with the M1 processor is $100 off

There is no better screen in the world of tablets (yet) than the Mini LED panel on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro of 2021. While Mini LED is not super common yet — though we did see more of it announced at CES 2022 — it’s appealing as it achieves deeper black levels, a high contrast ratio, and high brightness. It’s also more expensive than a traditional LCD panel, so any dollar saved can be a worthwhile one.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Netflix
CBS News

The top January deals at Best Buy to shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Best Buy is kicking off 2022 with deals on tech, gaming and home devices and the season's hottest toys. Got...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only available on expensive luxury cars that cost a fortune. But not if you score one of Amazon’s best dash cam deals.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Amazon best-sellers that are finally back after selling out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately. Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone at the moment. It obviously has a whole lot to do with the fact that online shopping is still surging in the US. Because of the pandemic, people have still grown accustomed to doing more of their shopping online. As a result, online retail giants like Amazon might continue to have trouble keeping certain items in stock. That's especially true when it comes to products from the Amazon best sellers list.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

The Best QLED TVs of 2022

While QLED TVs are essentially LED TVs with an added layer of quantum dots, they can produce more accurate colors than regular LED TVs. So if you are in the market for a new television, buying a QLED TV makes a lot of sense. You can find televisions incorporating a...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy