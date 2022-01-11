3,000 Stickers Help Prevent Underage Drinking and Drug Use in Schuyler County

Two people, a man and a woman, are in custody in Pickaway County as the result of a drug trafficking bust in a State Wildlife area. Just after 3:00 yesterday afternoon the Pickaway County Sheriffs Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot of the Goody Nook off State Route 104. Sheriffs Deputies arrived on scene and after an investigation of the vehicle observed several criminal indicators, including several knives. A search of the two individuals inside the car found the woman, 34-year-old Ashlee Ross of Chillicothe, to be in possession of heroin. The man, Brandon McKinney of Nicholas, West Virginia, admitted the substance found on Ross was indeed heroin. The street value of the drug was estimated to be at $2500.00. Both Ross and McKinney were taken to the Pickway County Jail, Ross was charged with Possession of Heroin and Trafficking on Heroin. McKinney was charged with Possession of Heroin.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO