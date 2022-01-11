ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

3,000 Stickers Help Prevent Underage Drinking and Drug Use in Schuyler County

By Lucas Day
 4 days ago
We are approaching the end of the Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking and Drugs 2nd annual Pizza Box Sticker Shock event which started on December 27th. The two-week event involves volunteers placing nearly 3-THOUSAND stickers on pizza boxes that read, “Pizza is Good, Drugs are Bad. Which will you choose?”...

