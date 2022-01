An analyst from financial giant Bank of America is saying that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) could become the “Visa” of digital assets. According to a new report, Alkesh Shah says that while top altcoin Ethereum (ETH) prioritizes decentralization and security at the expense of scalability, SOL does the opposite, making it a prime candidate to eat into ETH’s market share.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO