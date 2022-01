ITHACA, N.Y.—After several weeks of record-shattering COVID-19 case numbers at Cornell University, the school announced that it will expand its vaccination mandate on campus to include booster shots. The mandate is in effect starting Jan. 30, though people who are not eligible for their booster (because they are not yet six months past being fully vaccinated, or two months if they received Johnson & Johnson) will need to receive the booster within 30 days of becoming eligible.

