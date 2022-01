KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Turnpike will close the left lane on westbound U.S. 422 between U.S. 202 and 1st Avenue in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County on Monday, January 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for installation of construction access roads and guiderail placement related to construction currently underway to widen and improve the Pennsylvania Turnpike between milepost 324 and milepost 326, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

