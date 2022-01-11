ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaleva, MI

Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools Lifts Mask Requirement

By 9and10news Site Staff
 5 days ago
Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools has lifted its mask requirement.

During Monday’s board of education meeting, members voted 3-2 in favor of a mask requirement. However, because only five of the seven members of the board of education were present for Monday’s meeting, a consensus was not reached and the school district has moved back to its original policy of not requiring masks.

Michigan School Code requires that four members must vote the same in order to approve an action item.

The school district will continue to encourage masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to avoid a potential quarantine.

The school board will have further discussion about the school district’s masking and quarantine policies at a future board meeting.

IN THIS ARTICLE
