Sports

Origin Sports Sizzle Reel

westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new free streaming network sports...

www.westernmassnews.com

westernmassnews.com

White Lion partners with NBA legend on new brew

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- White Lion brewing in Springfield partnered with an NBA and UMass legend, Marcus Camby, on a brand-new beer. Western Mass News caught up with the basketball star, who shared his excitement for being part of the brand and bringing their vision for the brew to life. "I...
NBA
#Origin Sports
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reveals What Went Wrong Against Milwaukee Bucks

The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, in a game that many anticipate will be an NBA Finals preview. While this particular game has no implications on whether or not that will be the case, or how such a series would even go, it was certainly a disappointing showing for a Golden State team that has been struggling.
NBA
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau: I don’t want to be a super-controversial figure

Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but...
GOLF
westernmassnews.com

Thunderbirds throwback night brings sold out fun to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Thunderbirds dug out some old equipment, giving Saturday night's sold-out game a vintage feel. The hockey team celebrated their throwback night by breaking out their old 1990's Falcon's jerseys for the game. the T Birds also induced their longtime equipment manager before hitting the ice. The...
NHL
thestreamable.com

Can You Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on Amazon Prime Video?

While most CBS games aren’t available on Amazon Prime Video, can you stream the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game with the streaming service? In addition to CBS, you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video. $8.99 / month amazon.com. How Can I...
NFL
westernmassnews.com

A lookback on the 2021 Patriots season

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- It's been a thrilling season for the New England Patriots, but Sunday marked the end of the road against the Buffalo Bills. How did they get to this point? Western Mass News was along for the ride all season long. We took a look back at just how far they’ve come.
NFL

