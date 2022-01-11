ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Questionable for Thursday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Blackwood received inconclusive COVID-19 test results Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL's COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team's defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston's top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable to return Thursday

Barton (neck) is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Barton hit the ground hard in the third quarter and has now been diagnosed with a strained neck, which is great news as many believed he suffered a head injury at the time. If Barton is unable to return to the game Thursday, it seems he would have a solid chance of playing Saturday against the Lakers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Four-point explosion in win

Weegar had a goal and three assists in Saturday's 9-2 victory over Columbus. What a game. His goal was a shorty and it stood as the winner. Weegar continues to show how valuable he is to the Florida offense and fantasy rosters in all formats. His 25 points in 38 games put him on track for a remarkable 50-plus point season -- he's done almost all of it without power-play exposure. Weegar has just one power-play point this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Moves up list of greats on PP

Stamkos scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 victory over the Canucks. Stammer opened the game with a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Victor Hedman at 3:16 of the first period. It came on the power play and it was number 173 of his career to tie greats Ray Bourque and Jean Beliveau for 30th in NHL history. Stamkos has 45 points, including 18 goals, in 38 games, a pace that if sustained would all but match his career best of 98 points (2018-19).
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins place forward Karson Kuhlman on waivers

The Boston Bruins have seemingly decided that Karson Kuhlman's time on the active roster has come to an end for the time being, as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the depth forward is on waivers Sunday. Notably, if the Bruins wanted to clear a roster spot they could...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Andrew Hammond: Joins big club

Hammond was added to the active roster from the taxi squad Friday. Cam Talbot is still sidelined with a lower-body injury, so Hammond will serve as Kaapo Kahkonen's backup for Friday's game against Anaheim. Hammond will likely return to the taxi squad as soon as Talbot is cleared to return.
NHL

