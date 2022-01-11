Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Deemed day-to-day

Obviously, most of the attention lately has focused on what everyone’s favorite purple team will do at GM and HC. Gone are Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer; who replaces them is anyone’s guess (I’m guessing Spytek and Leftwich). These two decisions will be the most important ones of the offeason, for it is these two who will be giving the franchise a new direction and identity. One thing that has gotten a little bit overlooked recently, though, is how the draft will play into that. The Vikings pick 12th, a spot that may end functioning as a critical turning point in the draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO