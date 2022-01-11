ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayesha Curry responds to rumors about her “open” marriage to Steph Curry

By Rebecah Jacobs
 5 days ago

Fans of Ayesha Curry already know she’s not one to let a rumor marinate for too long beforre shutting it down.

The cookbook author and her husband, Golden State Warrior star Steph Curry, have always been “relationship goals” for a lot of people, constantly showcasing just how in love they are all over social media. Unfortunately for the couple, that reputation was tarnished when rumors of their perfect marriage being all smoke and mirrors made its way online, with some claiming they had an “open relationship” involving other partners.

These rumors also came following Steph’s parents--Sonya and Dell Curry-- filing for divorce in 2020, proving that even a three-decade long marriage isn’t safe from crumbling. Because of that, it seemed like a lot of fans were open to believing that the basketball star and his wife were also experiencing a little trouble in paradise.

Fast forward to Monday, January 10, and Ayesha Curry posted a photo of her husband to Instagram, which turned into an opportunity to shut down those rumors.

“Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 … 🥵🥰 my baby’s @gq cover shoot,” the cookbook author wrote in her caption as she gushed over her husband’s handsome picture.

Because of the ongoing rumors, someone in the comments decided to bring these mumblings straight to the source--which prompted a response from Ayesha herself.

“But yet you still want an open relationship,” the commenter wrote. “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”

Ayesha wrote back to the commenter to deny these rumors, writing: “Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

So, luckily for fans of the couple, it seems like all the open marriage talk is just that...talk.

