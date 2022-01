Top draft prospect Elijah Green could be avaiable for the Pittsburgh Pirates to select at no. 4, but there’s a whole lot of risk that comes with the outfielder. The MLB amateur draft is still months away. However, there is already tons of analysis being done on prospects that are going to be in the draft. One of the highest-end prospects is outfielder Elijah Green. He’s currently a top 5 rated draft prospect, making him a prime player to go to the Pittsburgh Pirates at no. 4.

