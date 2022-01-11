ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Suspects for Morgan City burglary have been located in Tennessee

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0din8hxH00

Two suspects wanted in connection to a burglary last week in Cypress Gardens, in the Morgan City area, have been located 100 miles east of Memphis, Tennessee.

John Robert Hymel,18, and Alyssa Jolie Landry,21, are now in custody and are awaiting extradition back to Louisiana, according to Morgan City Police Department.

Hymel and Landry was located by McNairy County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with Morgan City PD and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation on January 5 in regards to a burglary that had occurred in the area.

During the course of the investigation, four suspects were identified by police as being involved. Two of the suspects, Fredrick Calloway and Channing Miller Jr. have already been arrested by investigators.

Hymel and Landry arrest warrant includes charges for Simple Burglary, Theft of a Firearm, and Theft-$5,000 to $25,000 that were launched by the Morgan City Police Department.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

Related
KATC News

One person stabbed in Baldwin

One person was injured in a stabbing this morning. The incident happened near Orphan Home Road in Baldwin, police say. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown, police say.
BALDWIN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Morgan City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Morgan City, LA
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
KATC News

Coast Guard responds to helicopter crash in Galliano

Two people were on board a commercial helicopter that crashed Friday morning in the marsh near Galliano in southeast Louisiana. The Coast Guard says they responded to the crash after receiving notification around 10:00 am on Friday, January 14, of the incident.
GALLIANO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Morgan City Pd#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving homicide

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide in the city of Eunice. On January 7, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., the Eunice Police Department responded to shots being fired at Kim's Mart located at 611 East Laurel Avenue. When officers arrived, they located the body of 17-year-old Tyvon Favors.
EUNICE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

Police seek to identify suspects in Jennings vending machine burglaries

The Jennings Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the individuals seen on surveillance cameras burglarizing vending machines at a local gas station. Police say the incident happened in the early morning hours of January 13, 2022 at the Conoco gas station located on E. Shankland Avenue. There, multiple vending machines were burglarized, police say.
JENNINGS, LA
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy