Suspects for Morgan City burglary have been located in Tennessee

Two suspects wanted in connection to a burglary last week in Cypress Gardens, in the Morgan City area, have been located 100 miles east of Memphis, Tennessee.

John Robert Hymel,18, and Alyssa Jolie Landry,21, are now in custody and are awaiting extradition back to Louisiana, according to Morgan City Police Department.

Hymel and Landry was located by McNairy County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with Morgan City PD and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation on January 5 in regards to a burglary that had occurred in the area.

During the course of the investigation, four suspects were identified by police as being involved. Two of the suspects, Fredrick Calloway and Channing Miller Jr. have already been arrested by investigators.

Hymel and Landry arrest warrant includes charges for Simple Burglary, Theft of a Firearm, and Theft-$5,000 to $25,000 that were launched by the Morgan City Police Department.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel