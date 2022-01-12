Search On For Motorcyclist Seen Speeding Around Yuba City, Taunting Officers

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a motorcyclist who has allegedly been driving recklessly and taunting police around Yuba City.

Yuba City police say the suspect has been recently spotted several times speeding around town.

Few distinguishing details about the rider have been captured, but at the moment they appear to be riding a white sport-type bike. The rider has been wearing a black full-face helmet along with a leather vest.

Officers are now trying to identify and stop the rider before they hurt themselves or anyone else.

On Tuesday, a motorcyclist that was riding a similar bike to the one police were searching for was stopped. However, this rider turned out to be not the same one police are looking for.

Still, this other rider was on an unregistered and uninsured bike. Along with the rider not having a motorcycle endorsement on their license, this rider had his bike towed.