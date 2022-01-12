ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Search On For Motorcyclist Seen Speeding Around Yuba City, Taunting Officers

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyeQ2_0din8g4Y00

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a motorcyclist who has allegedly been driving recklessly and taunting police around Yuba City.

Yuba City police say the suspect has been recently spotted several times speeding around town.

Few distinguishing details about the rider have been captured, but at the moment they appear to be riding a white sport-type bike. The rider has been wearing a black full-face helmet along with a leather vest.

Officers are now trying to identify and stop the rider before they hurt themselves or anyone else.

On Tuesday, a motorcyclist that was riding a similar bike to the one police were searching for was stopped. However, this rider turned out to be not the same one police are looking for.

Still, this other rider was on an unregistered and uninsured bike. Along with the rider not having a motorcycle endorsement on their license, this rider had his bike towed.

Comments / 6

Related
Mountain Democrat

Driver suspected of DUI rams into Mel’s

An Oakland man was booked into the El Dorado County Jail Jan. 1 on suspicion of driving under the influence after he drove into the side of the Original Mel’s Diner in Placerville. Craig Detwiler, 71, reportedly rammed the brick and tile exterior of the Main Street eatery with...
PLACERVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuba City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person last seen at Kirby Lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person last seen at Kirby Lake. Sharon Shipley, described as a 55-year-old white female, who stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 112 pounds, was last seen at Kirby Lake after voluntarily leaving a treatment facility in Taylor County Monday afternoon, according […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
mynews4.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office searches for missing, endangered woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing & endangered 34-year-old woman named Christy Pasillas. Authorities say Christy was last seen by her family in Carson City on Jan. 8, 2022. She may be with her ex-boyfriend, Rico Wiggins against her will, according to police. Wiggins may be driving a 2012-2015 silver Toyota Rav4 with unknown license plates.
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova Police Officer Crashes Into Pole

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A police officer in Rancho Cordova was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened along Folsom Blvd. near Bradshaw Rd. The police SUV left the roadway and crashed into a sign pole, damaging the front of the vehicle and causing the airbags to go off. Several emergency vehicles are at the scene. It’s unknown if the officer was injured. The events that led up to the crash have not been made known.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Philly

Carjackings Up Significantly In Philadelphia Compared To 2021; Residents In Fairmount Fear They’re Next Target

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not just shootings on the rise in Philadelphia, so are carjackings. There have been 91 carjackings so far this year, compared to just 24 at the same time last year. Philadelphia police have recovered a car that they saw was part of a foiled carjacking attempted Wednesday night. An off-duty Philadelphia police officer says the white Honda rear-ended his Chevy Malibu at Ogontz and Olney Avenues. He followed the car into Lower Merion. Police later found the Honda and two suspects in Overbrook. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke Thursday afternoon about the carjacking surge in Philly. “Philadelphia has seen an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police
CBS Sacramento

Flowers Left At Memorial For Fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona On Anniversary Of Death

DAVIS (CBS13) — Monday marked three years since Davis police officer Natalie Corona was killed in the line of duty. On January 10, 2019, the young officer was responding to a car crash when a suspect opened fire, killing her and starting a night-long stand-off. Corona was 22 at the time of her death. Flowers were left at her memorial on Monday. Several law enforcement agencies from around the region posted one social media in remembrance of Corona. See those posts below:
DAVIS, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Turlock Man Fatally Shot During Family Dispute in Brentwood

At 4:20 pm Sunday, the Brentwood Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on Sycamore Avenue in the Brentwood Parks Apartment Complex in the City of Brentwood. Upon arrival, officers located a male in his 40’s that had been shot and down on the ground. AMR...
BRENTWOOD, CA
FOX40

Remains found after new tips uncovered in 1981 cold case

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Partial human remains were found in the search for a 16-year-old Stockton boy missing since 1981. The sheriff’s office said last Thursday, federal, state and local agencies were helping search “an undisclosed area” of San Joaquin County in connection to the 40-year-old disappearance of Jose “Che” Dominguez. Wednesday’s announcement […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxwilmington.com

Man Dies of Heart Attack After Paramedics Allegedly Refuse to Go Inside

A 56-year-old man was stricken with a heart attack, but paramedics allegedly refused to enter the acute-care facility where he was taken, out of fear of COVID-19. Police bodycam video shows a cop going into the facility in California while paramedics remain outside. The officer pushed the man’s bed — which had no wheels — down the hall while nurses continued doing chest compressions. Paramedics claimed there was a state law that kept them from entering, but no such law is in place.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police. NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium. North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities […]
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sacramento

2 Home Robbery Suspects Arrested After Leading High-Speed Chase In Stockton In Stolen Car

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two suspects were arrested after leading Stockton police on a chase after in a stolen car following an alleged residential robbery, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Stockton Police Department, 36-year-old Steve Lozano and 34-year-old Karina Grace Gentry were booked into jail and face charges of residential robbery, auto theft and possession of stolen property. Officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a home robbery in progress along the 2400 block of Cornflower Street. Lozano and Gentry fled in the resident’s car and initiated a high-speed chase. Stockton police said the chase had to be called off for safety reasons, but the vehicle was located a short while later abandoned in the area of East Washington Street. A drone was called in to assist with the search for the suspects. A K-9 officer helped detain one of them while the other suspect was arrested without incident.
STOCKTON, CA
KEYT

Two California prisoners suspected of killing cellmates

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two men serving life sentences in Northern California prisons are suspected of killing their cellmates over the weekend. State prison officials say 37-year-old Deandre Lewis died Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom and his cellmate, Shamar Thornton, is suspected in his death. Thornton is serving life for murder. Also Saturday, 40-year-old Benjy Wade died at High Desert State Prison in Susanville. Authorities say his cellmate, 55-year-old John Connell is the suspect. He’s already serving life for a county jail escape under California’s “three strikes” law.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy