‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 premieres tonight: How to watch, stream for free, cast, trailer

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
“Superman & Lois” premieres on The CW on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). According to The CW, “Superman & Lois” dives into how the “Man of Steel” and Metropolis’ famous journalist,...

TVLine

Superman & Lois Boss Tackles Those Season 2 Premiere Shake-Ups, Including [Spoiler]'s Explosive Arrival

Superman & Lois returned to The CW for its second season on Tuesday, introducing a new enemy, a new friend (with benefits) and an otherworldly mystery that will continue to unfold in the coming weeks. Let’s dive right in, shall we? Much of the drama in this first hour came from Lois’ inability to wrap her brain around the Natalie situation, constantly ping-ponging between feeling like she should be drawn to her daughter-from-another-earth and wondering why she isn’t. “It’s the weirdest relationship you can imagine, such a bizarre situation,” showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine. “They’re both emotionally strong women, so it was...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: Naomi Has a Pretty Super Start, Superman & Lois Returns Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, Naomi debuted on Tuesday night to 800,000 total viewers and a 0.15 demo rating, marking The CW’s third-most watched season premiere this TV season (trailing only Walker and, as you will see, Superman & Lois). The CW freshman also delivered its time slot’s largest audience since July, and bested any crowd drawn by The Flash‘s season-opening “Armageddon” event. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B-.” Kicking off The CW’s night, Superman & Lois opened Season 2 with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, improving a bit on its freshman averages (990K/0.2)....
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Life Goes On’: Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Lands Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Life Goes On at NBC. The broadcast network has handed a put pilot commitment to the sequel series to the classic ABC drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll. It comes after Okoro Carroll struck a major overall deal renewal at Warner Bros TV with plans to reboot the series, which ran on the Disney-owned network between 1989-93. It has received a script deal with a big penalty if the script does not go to pilot – a pilot has not yet been ordered. Okoro Carroll, who first moved her overall to Warner Bros in 2018, having previously been at 20th, will write and exec produce...
TV SERIES
dailyplanetdc.com

‘Superman & Lois’ soars back for season two

The premiere episode for “Superman & Lois'” second season is flying onto The CW tonight, Jan. 11, 2022, at 8/7c. It will be available to stream for free the next day on The CW app or on their website. Titled “What Lies Beneath,” DC’s latest television hit follows...
TV SERIES
dailyplanetdc.com

‘Superman & Lois'” season two premiere reveals massive villain

“Superman & Lois” Showrunner Todd Helbing recently confirmed in an interview with Den of Geek that the villain teased at the end of the series’ season two premiere is exactly who you think it is. Spoilers ahead. Doomsday is coming, according to Helbing, who stated that the show...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Superman & Lois (Season 2 Episode 2) “The Ties that Bind”, trailer, release date

Clark opens up to Lois about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Startattle.com – Superman & Lois | The CW. Meanwhile, Lana receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy. Lastly, Sarah breaks plans with Jordan to spend time with Natalie.
TV SERIES
