Most e-commerce activity in major retail events such as Black Friday in Brazil has taken place via smartphones, according to research on consumer trends online. In November 2021, 67% of visits to e-commerce websites in Brazil happened via mobile devices, according to research by Brazilian SEO firm Conversion. The study noted that this trend gathers pace as fast mobile broadband becomes more accessible to Brazilian consumers in the largest e-commerce websites in the country. Mobile devices include tablets.

