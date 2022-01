Well-traveled Alabama Football cornerback assistant coach, Jay Valai is now on the staff at Oklahoma. Crimson Tide fans have been unconcerned about his departure. Nick Saban is often described as the primary coach of Alabama football defensive backs. Saban is actively involved with the DBs but he is not the primary coach for either the Tide cornerbacks or safeties.

