ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Researchers: Compounds in hemp can help control COVID-19 spread

By Emma Jerome, Ian Costello
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dt12k_0din6ECE00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Could hemp be a secret ingredient in the fight against COVID-19?

According to the newly released results of a study at Oregon State University, the answer to that question is certainly promising.

Scientists at the school in Corvallis say they’ve determined that compounds contained in hemp show, “the ability to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.”

According to the release from the university, those hemp compounds are commonly found in personal care products like make-up, lotions, and dietary supplements as well as food.

Portland residents question results from COVID testing site

Researchers determined that two cannabinoid acids found in hemp can bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and prevent it from infecting people, much in the same way COVID-19 vaccines and treatments work.

Richard van Breemen, the lead researcher on the study made sure to clarify where the specific compounds were found.

“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts,” he said. “They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans.”

Read the entire release from OSU here

Researchers say the compounds have been found to be effective in preventing both the alpha and beta variants from infecting the body and more studies are being done on additional variants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Corvallis, OR
Health
City
Corvallis, OR
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hemp#Compounds#Oregon State University#Weather#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy