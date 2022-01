Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said it is time to “relax the rules around close contacts” amid fears over staffing in key sectors.Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is to issue advice on reducing the isolation period for people who are close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases, which will be considered by Cabinet on Wednesday.Mr Varadkar has suggested that people who have received the booster vaccine, do not have symptoms and have produced a negative antigen test could be exempt from the rules.The Tanaiste also said there are grounds for “cautious optimism” that pandemic restrictions, such as the 8pm curfew on...

