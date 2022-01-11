ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil water advisories issued for Commerce Twp., Walled Lake & Novi

 4 days ago
The Water Resources Commissioner issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice Tuesday for Commerce Township and Walled Lake. Much of Novi is also under a boil water advisory.

According to the notice, it is due to a loss of pressure that occurred during the repair of a Great Lakes Water Authority water main break.

“Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended because a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system,” reads the notice.

Water should be boiled before being used for drinking and cooking. Residents are advised to boil their water for at least one minute and allow to cool before using.

More information can be found here.

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Map of affected areas in Novi below

