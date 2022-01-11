Most Wanted by Calhoun County Sheriff

January 11, 2022

Jim Evancho

Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.

Jerry Parker Last Known City: Ohatchee, Al Charges: Domestic Violence Strangulation

Ricky Parker Last Known City: Weaver, Al Charges: Probation Revocation – Fraudulent Use Credit Card

Jordan Hardin Last Known City: Huntsville, Al Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

Brandon Gaddy Last Known City: Alexandria, Al Charges: 1. Escape 1st, 2. FTA – Possess Controlled Substance, Domestic Violence 3rd Criminal Mischief

Richard Smith Last Known City: Anniston, Al Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled substance, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

James Derossett Last Known City: Anniston, Al Charges: Probation Violation – Identity Theft, Possess Forged Instrument 2nd

Wanica Hall Last Known City: Anniston, Al Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

Wesley Tidwell Last Known City: Centre, Al Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

Clifton Smith Last Known City: Atlanta, Ga Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Forged Instrument

Corey Howell Last Known City: Oxford, Al Charges: Probation Violation: Possession Controlled Substance

Edward Nettles Last Known City: Montgomery, Al Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 1st

Tyler Webster Last Known City: Lincoln, Al Charges: FTA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Theft of Property 3rd

Jerrelle Gladden Last Known City: Anniston, Al Charges: FTA – Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possess Controlled Substance

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.