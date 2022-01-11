Most Wanted by Calhoun County Sheriff
January 11, 2022
Jim Evancho
Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.
Jerry Parker
Last Known City: Ohatchee, Al
Charges: Domestic Violence StrangulationCall Now
Ricky Parker
Last Known City: Weaver, Al
Charges: Probation Revocation – Fraudulent Use Credit CardCall Now
Jordan Hardin
Last Known City: Huntsville, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled SubstanceCall Now
Brandon Gaddy
Last Known City: Alexandria, Al
Charges: 1. Escape 1st, 2. FTA – Possess Controlled Substance, Domestic Violence 3rd Criminal MischiefCall Now
Richard Smith
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled substance, Use/Possess Drug ParaphernaliaCall Now
James Derossett
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Identity Theft, Possess Forged Instrument 2ndCall Now
Wanica Hall
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled SubstanceCall Now
Wesley Tidwell
Last Known City: Centre, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled SubstanceCall Now
Clifton Smith
Last Known City: Atlanta, Ga
Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Forged InstrumentCall Now
Corey Howell
Last Known City: Oxford, Al
Charges: Probation Violation: Possession Controlled SubstanceCall Now
Edward Nettles
Last Known City: Montgomery, Al
Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 1stCall Now
Tyler Webster
Last Known City: Lincoln, Al
Charges: FTA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Theft of Property 3rdCall Now
Jerrelle Gladden
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possess Controlled SubstanceCall Now
If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.
Comments / 0