ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Worst Person In The World: Joachim Trier's Award Winner Has A Trailer Online

By James White
Empire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTempted as we are to make a political joke about its title given current events, Joachim Trier's award-winning film is actually a romantic drama. After plenty of praise from festival...

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
Empire

X Trailer: An Adult Film Shoot Goes Wrong In Ti West’s New A24 Horror

When a police officer finds an abandoned videotape at the end of the trailer for Ti West’s X, he asks his colleague what he thinks is on it. The colleague’s response? “One goddamn fucked up horror picture.” Judging by the sex, blood and tears in this teaser for indie distributor powerhouse A24’s latest, that description sounds pretty spot on. Check out the trailer below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Danielsen Lie
Person
Joachim Trier
Variety

Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful ‘Macbeth’

Never underestimate Joel Coen. In a year when nine of the top-grossing films are part of a franchise, his new film is Shakespeare. Entirely filmed on soundstages, with abstract, Expressionistic sets. It’s in black and white. The stars are over 60. It’s not exactly a safe bet, but Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is one of the year’s best, and one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare on film. When a play has been performed onstage for 400 years and filmed multiple times by directors including Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski, it’s hard to bring anything new to the table. But...
MOVIES
Empire

Golden Globes 2022: The Power Of The Dog, West Side Story And More Score At The Film Awards

In a time where the reputation of the Golden Globes and its controlling organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, have taken some serious hits about its lack of diversity and other issues, the awards ceremony was less a glittering celebration of Hollywood and more an attempt at damage control, with lots of talk of charity work. The show was neither televised nor live-streamed and no celebrities showed up to present or collect their awards which were held as a members' dinner and announced via social media. Among the big film winners? The Power Of The Dog, Belfast and West Side Story.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Cannes#Cinemas#Stateside#Neon#Mubi
Empire

New Jackass Forever Trailer Promises Fresh Stupidity

Some of the Jackass team might be a little older, but they're clearly none the wiser. Yes, Johnny Knoxville and the band of up-for-anything gigglers (including some new recruits) are back with a fresh batch of stupid stunts and pain-inducing setups. Check out the latest trailer for Jackass Forever... Veterans...
MOVIES
kennythepirate.com

Disney has a new pair of Golden Globe Award winners

We all love Disney films, and apparently the critics do to. Disney has a duo of Golden Globe winners. The Golden Globes awards ceremony began in 1944. Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association present awards for achievement in film and television. Disney is no stranger to the Golden Globes....
MOVIES
IGN

The Worst Person in the World - Official Trailer

The Worst Person in the World chronicles four years in the life of Julie (played by Renate Reinsve) as she explores new professional avenues and embarks on relationships with two very different men (Anders Danielsen Lie and Herbert Nordrum) in her search for happiness and identity. The Worst Person in the World, directed by Joachim Trier, arrives in theaters on February 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Empire

Memoria Review

Memoria begins with a bang. A literal one. A short, sharp explosion that wakes up Jessica (Tilda Swinton) and starts haunting her eardrums. It’s a heavyweight punch of a sound that rocks the stomach, and at any point, it's ready to go off again. If that sounds like standard jump-scare tactics to you, don’t worry — this is an Apichatpong Weerasethakul film, so it’s anything but standard.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Empire

Andrew Burnap Joins Rachel Zegler In Disney's New Snow White Film

Clearly looking to boost its musical credentials, Disney's new live-action take on the Snow White story is adding a Tony winner. Andrew Burnap, who scored the award last year for The Inheritance on Broadway, is joining the film. West Side Story's Rachel Zegler is starring as the title character, while...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES
Empire

Cow Review

A loosely formed documentary about a milk cow is not the obvious follow-up to Andrea Arnold’s sweltering, Midwestern coming-of-age odyssey American Honey. Or Fish Tank, her seminal 2009 teen drama set on an East London estate. Yet both spotlighted two young women’s survival in spite of the premeditated, challenging conditions that they were born into, and it’s here, in another story about a female surviving a stressful situation, that Cow finds its place.
MOVIES
Empire

Golden Globes 2022: Succession, Hacks Among The TV Winners

It would be an understatement to say that this year's Golden Globes ceremony was muted. Replacing the usual televised, alcohol fuelled, celebrity-filled banquet where a well known host slings jokes and filmmakers give each other awards was a quiet affair attended by members that wasn't even live-streamed. Announcing the winners instead over social media, the maligned Hollywood Foreign Press Association awarded the likes of Succession, Ted Lasso, Mare Of Easttown and more on the small screen front.
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance-Bound ‘A Love Song’ With Dale Dickey, Wes Studi, Acquired by Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

Films Boutique (“Lunana, A Yak in The Classroom”) has scooped world sales rights to Max Walker-Silverman’s “A Love Song” which is set to world premiere at Sundance and has also been selected for the Berlinale Panorama section. “A Love Song” stars Dale Dickey (“Winter’s Bone”) and Wes Studi (“The Last of the Mohicans”) who won the Academy Honorary Award in 2020. Penned and directed by Max Walker-Silverman, “A Love Song” unfolds at an idyllic campsite in the Colorado Mountains, where a woman, Faye, spends her days listening to birds, catching crawfish from the lake, and scanning her old radio for...
MOVIES
Variety

AFI Awards Reception Rescheduled for March 11

As awards ceremonies continue to reshuffle due to the COVID surge, the American Film Institute announced the reception for the 2021 honorees will move to March 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The celebration had been set to take place on Jan. 7, but was postponed due to concern over current health conditions. Other events that have been postponed or canceled include the Critics Choice awards, now set for March 13, and the Palm Springs Film Festival, which was canceled for 2022. The BAFTA awards will also take place on March 13, earlier in the day, while the Oscars are on March...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy