'Vast Majority' of Vaccinated COVID Patients in Hospitals Didn't Have Booster Dose

By Jenni Fink
 5 days ago
Most hospitalized patients who had their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were high risk or...

Joy Williams
4d ago

oh please act like the booster is going to help any all you people need to trust your natural immunity because the so-called vaccines don't work never did the CEO of Pfizer even admitted that it gives little protection to none catch up people do your research

Mike W
4d ago

This is the gentle change from unvaccinated to unboosted. Because its just not true to say unvaccinated anymore. It's a pandemic of the unboosted aka vaxxed now..

Paul Smith
4d ago

Those anti boosters. They are now going to blamed next to the anti Covid vaxxers.🤣 Soon the double boosted will be looking down upon the single boosted. And on, and on...

prairiestatewire.com

298 Illinois patients pass away after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

In Illinois, 298 died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The oldest person to pass away after being administered a COVID-19 vaccine was 106-years-old. The youngest was 12-years-old. Of all residents in Illinois who received a vaccine of some type, 402 died.
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
