Listen to previously unreleased Pavement song Be The Hook

Gorgeous, environmentally friendly, sonically balanced... buy this affordable tribute to the Jamaican reggae legend and every little thing's gonna be alright. This year marks the 45th anniversary of Bob Marley's Exodus, an LP recorded while the reggae legend was exiled in London following an assassination attempt in his home country of Jamaica. Featuring classic tracks such as Jamming, Waiting In Vain and Three Little Birds, it's an album well worth checking out if you haven't already – and what more apt piece of kit to play it on than a record player designed in collaboration with the late musician's own family.

