Listen to previously unreleased Pavement song Be The Hook

After giving their first four albums the deluxe reissue treatment, Pavement will finally release a new box set packed with rarities and previously unreleased tracks for 1999’s Terror Twilight. The collection, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, will arrive Apr. 8 via Matador Records.
The 45-track set will include the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings from the late Nineties, and the rough tracks from Pavement’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio. Twenty-eight of the tracks have never been released, and the band has released one of those to accompany the announcement, “Be the Hook.”
The Terror Twilight...
