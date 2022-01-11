ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to previously unreleased Pavement song Be The Hook

By Paul Brannigan
loudersound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePavement have shared a previously unreleased song, Be The Hook, from the 1998 studio sessions for their fifth and final album, Terror Twilight, which was originally released on June 8, 1999. Be The Hook will feature on...

www.loudersound.com

