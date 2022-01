If you're a member of Costco Wholesale, you understand the hype behind the retailer where you can buy a TV and your groceries at the same time. But do you know how many healthy foods you can buy in bulk at Costco? With the new year in full swing, some people are looking to add more foods with nutritional value to their diet, and this is a good place to start. I try to make a monthly visit to my local Costco because it sometimes has better deals than my local supermarket. Plus, my Costco haul tends to last me longer and I don't have to replenish my food stock as often.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO