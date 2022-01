In an interview, Dragon Ball: The Breakers Producer Ryosuke Hara revealed there are no plans to bring the title to mobile devices. When asked if the title would potentially release to mobile devices due to the surge of popularity in asymmetrical titles for smartphones, Hara’s response was simple. The developers are not planning to release a mobile version of Dragon Ball: The Breakers. However, Hara did state that the development team would like to provide another opportunity for players to try out the game before its full release. That said, there is no mention of another closed beta test in the near future. Additionally, there was no mention of a definite release date outside of the expected 2022 window. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO