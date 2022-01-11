Bag the Community Food Drive to be held Saturday, Jan. 15th

The Westside Church of Christ food distribution will be on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9:00AM to 10:30AM. Once again we have prepared plenty of boxes for anyone who needs help with food. We know that your grocery bill has gone up. Please do not hesitate to come if you need food. The 25 pound food boxes contain a variety of meats, vegetables, fruits, and pasta. We welcome everybody!

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO