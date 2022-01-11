Bag the Community Food Drive to be held Saturday, Jan. 15th

Brown Bag Food Project will be hosting the 14th Annual MLK Day Of Service Community Food Drive Saturday-Jan. 17 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event started in 2008 when President Barack Obama declared MLK Day as a day of service and has continued throughout the city of Bowling Green. In...
The Westside Church of Christ food distribution will be on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9:00AM to 10:30AM. Once again we have prepared plenty of boxes for anyone who needs help with food. We know that your grocery bill has gone up. Please do not hesitate to come if you need food. The 25 pound food boxes contain a variety of meats, vegetables, fruits, and pasta. We welcome everybody!
PHOENIX - Michael A. Maroun (MAM) Elementary School in Phoenix recently held a food drive to benefit the Erin’s Angels nonprofit organization. The overwhelming generosity of the Phoenix community was on full display yet again, as a total of 1,875 food items were donated. “I am so proud of...
LEAMINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA - Nature Fresh Farms clearly made it onto Santa’s nice list as it hosted its fifth annual Holiday Giveaway and Food Drive. With an aim to help their communities, Nature Fresh and South Essex Fabricating (SEF) came together to support families in not only Windsor/Essex, Ontario, Canada, but also in Fulton County, Ohio.
Brown Bag Food Project will be hosting the 14th Annual MLK Day Of Service Community Food Drive Jan. 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event started in 2008 when President Obama declared MLK Day as a day of service and has continued throughout the city of Bowling Green. Volunteers canvassed the city for donations for the local food pantries. Due to COVID the event has changed to a drive-up and drop-off donation drive. The event will continue the same this year.
Saturday, January 22nd at the Washington Couty Convention Center there will be a free drive-thru food and mask giveaway with Covid-19 testing from 12 to 2 pm (or while supplies last). Boots to Beyond, Together for Hope Delta, Washington County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff, the City of Greenville, the...
The city’s Environmental Action Committee will host an invasive species removal event and food drive at the new Fay Jones Woods project on Monday, Jan. 17. The event, co-hosted by The New School, will begin at 1 p.m. and run until around 3 p.m. as volunteers work to remove invasive species in the area currently under construction just east of Fayetteville Public Library.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany announced Monday it is partnering with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, CDPHP and the Capital District Area Labor Federation for a mass food distribution at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Albany January 10, at 9:30 a.m.
In honor of the MLK Day of Service 2022, Arcadia University and the MLK Day of Service 2022 Committee are collecting donations for the Food and Wellness Network (FAWN) in Philadelphia. FAWN coordinates a network of community-based food pantries offering nutritious food, infant formula, diapers, nutrition education, and other resource connections to poverty-level families in Philadelphia. FAWN serves approximately 300 individuals and families per week. We are collecting the following donations across campus through Jan. 20, 2022:
The Salida Community Center will be holding another food distribution on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The Salida Community Center serves the entire Chaffee County Area Salida, Buena Vista, Nathrop, Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale, and surrounding areas. The food distribution does include meat, canned goods, fresh vegetables, bread, and pastries, and the...
A food giveaway for Ross County residents is again scheduled for this coming Saturday at St. Peter Church in Chillicothe. The St. Vincent de Paul Society, aided by the Knights of Columbus, will host the drive-thru giveaway in the parking lot behind St. Peter Catholic Church, at the corner of Church and West Water streets Saturday from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A food donation drive for Afghan refugees in Fairfax County is taking place in Springfield Friday. New Heaven New Earth Church said they have collected roughly $15,000 worth of food and hope to increase that. The group said many of the food items were donated by Dar Al-Taqwa Islamic Center, the Islamic Society of the Washington Area and Mustafa Center.
January 22nd, The Eustis, Tavares, and Mount Dora Fire Departments will be hosting the Second Annual Tri-City Food Drive Challenge. Donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off on Jan. 22nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Tavares at Fire Station 28 The Main Public Safety Complex at 911 Gateway Drive.
CHILLICOTHE — The St.Vincent de Paul Society, aided by the Knights of Columbus, will host a Drive-thru Food Giveaway in the parking lot behind St. Peter Catholic Church, corner of Church and West Water streets. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 15. Drivers should enter from the alley on Church Street and exit onto Water Street. Bikers and walkers are welcome. Photo IDs and face masks are required.
MARIETTA - Please join Keep Marietta Beautiful on Saturday, January 15th at the "Love the Loop" Event to help clean a portion of the loop. Please meet at Marietta City Hall Parking Deck, lower level, located at 205 Lawrence Street at 9 a.m. Keep Marietta Beautiful will provide vests, litter...
A food drive to benefit Aunt Dot's Place in Essex will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Price Chopper on 90 Center Road in Essex. Items requested include canned meat and vegetables, canned meals like ravioli and beef stew, boxed meals like mac and cheese, pasta, dish soap and toiletries. Check out the full list for more information on what to bring and buy.
