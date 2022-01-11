ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

New mask mandate planned in Omaha to slow spread of COVID-19

KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7TTv_0din1bPS00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials plan to impose a new mask mandate in Omaha to slow the spread of COVID-19 as surging virus cases continue to strain hospital capacity in the state.

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Tuesday that the new mandate will take effect Wednesday.

Nebraska hospital CEOs warn that COVID may overwhelm system

Huse said she hopes the measure will help give hospitals the “breathing room they need.”

The state said the number of people hospitalized with the virus continues to grow this week and hit 635 on Monday.

Hospital officials have said they worry that number will soar in the next couple weeks because of the rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach high unseen since 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa hasn’t been this high since 2020, with nearly 1,000 people currently being treated. The Iowa Department of Public Health released an update Friday morning revealing 998 people are in Iowa hospitals with the coronavirus. The last time there were more people […]
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
Health
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
KCAU 9 News

Hundreds of Sioux City students, staff test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) is reporting hundreds of students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19. According to the SCCSD’s website, 200 students in the district have reported testing positive for COVID-19 for the week of January 10-14. Along with the 200 students, 109 staff members have also […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Covid#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy