Once upon a time, food TV was a little, shall we say, elitist in nature, or so it seemed to many viewers. Sure, it was cool watching Julia Child throw together the perfect coq au vin, but if we were sitting at home dining off coq au frozen nuggets instead, it didn't seem too relatable. (No disrespect intended, Julia, we'll always love you!) Then came the merger of food and travel TV, which was fun, but it was also a bit grating to watch some globe-trotting gourmet gallivanting all over the world and eating food we could only envy. (The exception, of course, being Andrew Zimmern, since he ate stuff few of us would have dared to try even if it were being dished up at the drive-thru down the street.)

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO