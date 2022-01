The Brooklyn Nets have had a really crammed schedule lately. Kyrie Irving returned for the Pacers game, his first of the season back on Jan. 5th. That almost seems like months ago listening to the Nets talk in the post-game. They’ve played six games in 9 evenings, including an overtime win over the Spurs at Barclays Center last weekend, then a back-to-back cross-country in Portland, then the big three blowout over Chicago, and finally a shorthanded “load management” Thursday vs. the Thunder. Kevin Durant and Patty Mills got to rest up for the last one. Irving was of course ineligible to play. That left James Harden to try to lift a team who could all use a nice two-day nap.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO