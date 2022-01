Latest capsule inspired by rapper’s NYC hometown at night. Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection “Let Me Be… In My World” this summer, the iconic brand and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues the rapper’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 DAYS AGO