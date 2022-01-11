ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Home of the Week: This 61-Room Lakefront Estate Is Like a Piece of Italy in Indianapolis

By Howard Walker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15X3kE_0din0t1500

Gaze at Linden House from the arrow-straight, crushed-stone driveway leading up to its columned entryway and you could be looking at something straight out of 16th century Renaissance Italy.

Inspired by the great European villas designed by architect Andrea Palladio (he established the Palladian style), it features perfectly symmetrical proportions, a quartet of towering pillars dominating the entrance and sweeping, symmetrical wings on each side.

But this isn’t bella Italia—it’s Indianapolis, Indiana . And this palatial, 42,000-square-foot mansion set in 151 acres wasn’t constructed in the 1500s, but 2007.

Linden House was built for the late timeshare entrepreneur and passionate philanthropist, Christel DeHaan, who died last year at age 77. Born in Germany, Ms. DeHaan co-founded the global timeshare empire Resort Condominiums International, selling it in 1996 for a reported $825 million. Two years later, she established the not-for-profit Christel House International organization to fund schooling in high-poverty areas in the US and abroad.

“Linden House was Ms. DeHaan’s dream to have an Italian-style home in America that would combine privacy and security with great space for entertaining,” Mike Johnson, listing broker with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty, tells Robb Report .

The sprawling home, with over 23,000 square feet of living space, certainly has room to entertain. In fact, half the main house was designed as DeHaan’s personal quarters, while the other half was specifically set up to hold fundraising events and large gatherings.

Among the home’s multitude of features are 61 rooms, seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, five fireplaces, separate family and catering kitchens, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a spa with gym and steam room.

According to co-listing agent Stan Burton, of Indianapolis broker Avison Young, the estate occupies grounds once used by the Benedictine Monastery of St. Maur. “Part of the home’s appeal is its location. You are 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis and Butler University is close by, as are some of the city’s most exclusive golf and country clubs. The airport is just a 20-minute drive,” he explains.

Gates off North Michigan Road open on to a crunchy-gravel driveway that circles the entire property. But taking the tree-lined, half-mile-long main drive leads you into an over-sized motor court with a central ornate fountain.

Step into the main foyer to find a towering, two-story space with elegant 27-foot-high arched ceilings. It’s big enough to hold more than a hundred guests for dinner.”The room has designed to have amazing acoustics. Ms. DeHaan would hold intimate concerts here, or invite musicians to perform during her famous dinner parties,” says Sotheby’s Johnson.

The so-called “public” west wing of the home features the formal dining room, big enough for up to 30 guests, with views over the lake and lush gardens. There’s an industrial-grade catering kitchen close by. Steps away is the indoor spa, with its elegant lap pool set beneath arched ceilings and doors opening out on to large terraces. There’s also a gym, along with a sauna, massage room and hair salon.

The “private” wing on the east side of the home contains the expansive living quarters, with a spacious master bedroom offering views of the lake, a stunning mosaic-floored master bath with its elegant copper tub and an adjoining office. For weekend guests, at the end of each wing there’s a self-contained two-story, two-bedroom pied-a-terre with a kitchen and living room.

“Throughout the entire house, there’s hospital-grade air filtration that removes every speck of dust. And to cope with the Indiana winters, the floors on the main level, and on the terraces, are heated,” explains Avison Young’s Burton.

The grounds of Linden House are just as much a work of art as the house. They feature endless manicured gardens and stands of linden trees that DeHaan shipped in from Germany.

One unusual feature is the lakeside terraced area at the rear of the main house that’s again perfect for entertaining. There are tile-roofed gazebos on each side, and steps leading down to a lakeside boat dock. Don’t be surprised to see the occasional Indianapolis Police Department frogman surfacing from the deep—they have permission to use the lake for training exercises.

While 151 acres might seem plenty big enough for an estate so close to downtown Indianapolis, Burton says an additional 18 acres on the north side of the lake are also available to buy.

And talking of buying, according to Sotheby’s Johnson, proceeds from the sale of the estate will go to expanding DeHaan’s Christel House organization, which currently funds schools in Indianapolis, India, Mexico, South Africa and Jamaica.

Check out more images of the estate below:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Attention Movie Buffs: This $16 Million Scottsdale Estate Has a $500,000 Home Theater

At a time when home buyers are coveting hotel-style amenities and distance from neighbors, this mountainside estate in Arizona fits the bill and then some. Hitting the market for $16 million, it’s also one of the most expensive listings in the area. The 15,603-square-foot Scottsdale home sits on 6.25 acres in a gated community of Silverleaf. Fred Green, a former Wall Street investment manager who founded Westchester Capital Management, and his wife, Patty Green bought the land for the home in 2005 for $3.5 million. The property then took three years to develop, they told The Wall Street Journal, and now...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

For $90 Million, You Can Snag Not One But Two Homes on Miami’s Exclusive Star Island

Having one mansion is great, but why not two? Those looking to double their real-estate portfolio can do just that, as an estate with two disparate homes on the grounds has just listed for a whopping $90 million in Miami. The parcel is located on Star Island, a tony enclave with views of Biscayne Bay. It’s an area that recently got a lot of buzz, as hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin bought a home here for $75 million just last month. Should this new listing go for anywhere close to its asking, it will easily exceed that Griffin’s number, which set a...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

This Coveted Highland Park 50 Year Old Will Lead Bonhams’ Upcoming Whisky Auction

Bonhams is kicking off the new year by offering a coveted tipple. The auction house’s first whisky sale of 2022 will be led by a Highland Park 50 year old that is expected to fetch up to $32,000. The sale, which will take place in Hong Kong on January 21, will comprise some 470 lots in a bid to meet the growing demand for top-shelf expressions. “Our newly added January sale is a response to a robust and growing market,” Daniel Lam, director of wine and spirits at Bonhams Asia, said in a statement. “Demand for whiskies, not only Japanese but also...
DRINKS
Robb Report

How to Make a Spanish Coffee, the Flaming Coffee-Rum Cocktail That Originated in Portland

The Spanish Coffee is a peculiar drink, in that the farther you get from Spain—geographically, culturally and from anything you might actually be served in that country—the more interesting and specific the cocktail becomes. It’s like a game of telephone, where you start with “hippopotamus” and by the end you have a perfect English sonnet. Order a boozy coffee in Spain, and you’ll get what they refer to as a Carajillo, just espresso and a spirit, either rum or brandy. Order one in Mexico, and you’ll also get something called a Carajillo, but Mexico has its own charming, desserty version: That...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Mexico, IN
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Business
Indianapolis, IN
Real Estate
Robb Report

The 19 Most Hotly Anticipated New US Restaurants Opening in 2022

The Omicron surge notwithstanding, the restaurant industry hopes to bounce back in 2022, with a collection of banner openings across the country leading the way. There will be chefs expanding their respective footprints, others making triumphant returns and some going out on their own for the first time. From Haitian food in Portland, Ore. to yakitori omakase in New York City to Greek fare in the nation’s capital and a handful of other concepts in between, here are the restaurants we’re most excited to see open this year. El Alto, Los Altos, Calif. Traci Des Jardins and Robert Hurtado are teaming up...
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

The ‘World’s First NFT Restaurant’ Is Opening in 2023, Because of Course It is

After infiltrating pretty much every other industry, NFTs have finally entered the world of private dining. VCR Group, a company helmed by American entrepreneur and Resy co-founder Gary Vaynerchuk, has started selling membership to what is being billed as the “first NFT restaurant.” The exclusive Flyfish Club, which is set to open in New York City in 2023, works like any other members-only joint except that your membership card is an NFT purchased via cryptocurrency. For the unversed, a non-fungible token, or NFT, is a unique digital asset that can be securely stored or traded on the blockchain. In this case, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

First Look: Inside Conrad’s Luxurious First Hotel in Tulum

Mexico’s Tulum is not short on design-forward luxury boutique hotels, but the coastal region has few larger resorts—and almost none from international names—that manage to both offer high-end hospitality and honor the rich cultural heritage of the area. But Conrad Hotels & Resorts is changing that. With this first look, Robb Report can reveal the Hilton luxury brand, which currently helms 40 properties across five continents, will open the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya on January 15 in a bid to give travelers a taste of the “real” Tulum. “The hotel in its design and the experience it offers provides a return to...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

How Luxury Travel Firms Are Transforming Superyacht Charters Into Unforgettable Adventures

Patrick had previously chartered boats in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and the Adriatic and set foot on all seven continents. Still, he’d never witnessed anything like this. “Twenty humpback whales surrounding our Zodiac, a feeding frenzy on krill,” he recounts. “Diving, water boiling, coming up a few feet away—it was a life experience to see these mammoth mammals having the time of their lives.” Such was a typical afternoon last October aboard the Nansen Explorer, a 236-foot ice-class vessel converted into an amenity-laden 12-guest explorer yacht. Patrick, who requested a pseudonym, was sailing with his family for two weeks in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Palladio
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 140-Foot Explorer Yacht Has a Full-Scale Owner’s Apartment on the Top Deck

Fun-loving, hard-working Italian businessman Andrea Merloni knew exactly what he wanted when he commissioned his rugged, go-anywhere, 140-foot explorer yacht Audace. With plans to spend most of his time living aboard, the wealthy, single, 50-something was happy to sacrifice sleek styling for acres of space for himself, not to mention his multitudes of friends. At Audace’s home port on the Balearic party island of Ibiza, Merloni was famous for inviting aboard top DJs to entertain upwards of 200 guests, who danced the night away on the yacht’s huge lower-deck. Merloni, former president of the Italian white-goods giant Indesit—which was sold to Whirlpool...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

28 Rare Ferraris From the Collection of French Racer Marcel Petitjean Are Heading to Auction

Back in 2020, Marcel Petitjean auctioned off nearly 100 classic sports cars from his vast collection, but the former racing driver still has more gas in the tank, so to speak. The Frenchman is now sending some of his finest Ferraris under the gavel at RM Sotheby’s in Paris. The sale, which is fittingly titled the Petitjean Collection Part II, comprises 28 rare Prancing Horses that will each be offered without reserve on the evening of February 2. Of course, you can bid online, too. Petitjean, who was a privateer racer during the late 1960s and early ’70s, started amassing an impressive...
CARS
Robb Report

This New ‘Nomadic’ Luxury Hotel Concept Is Designed to Pop-Up and Then Disappear

In a time when everyone is on the move, Jordan Bem, CEO and founder of Moliving, has created a hospitality concept that will deliver experiences in a mobile and sustainable—yet still luxurious—way. Moliving is a “nomadic hotel” concept that builds and delivers modular, prefabricated units. The catch? They feel like a five-star hotel. Along with durability and mobility, Bem and his team are placing an importance on eco-minded hospitality, so each of the 400-square-foot pods they create will have a bedroom, bathroom, two decks (totaling 120 square feet of outdoor space) and a living area. Fully furnished, the pods minimally disrupt...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Norwegian’s Newest Cruise Ship Will Have a Go-Kart Track and 10-Story Plunge Slide

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest fleet member could turn out to be the ultimate playground for all ages. The epic 965-footer, which is set to hit the seas in June 2023, can accommodate more than 3,200 guests and boasts a laundry list of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, restaurants, bars and even an outdoor go-kart track. Christened Norwegian Viva, the liner will built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and will mirror the upscale design of sister ship Norwegian Prima. In addition to the regular staterooms, Viva will be fitted with a special luxury section for well-heeled seafarers. The Haven by Norwegian, which is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Country Clubs#Housing List#Renaissance Italy#European#Palladian#Linden House#Italian#Benedictine
Robb Report

Why This Hand-Built, One-of-a-Kind Motorcycle Took 7 Years to Make

When Ed Boyd, an accomplished designer for brands including Sony and Nike and currently a senior vice president at Dell, approached Revival Cycles founder Alan Stulberg to explore the outer limits of motorcycle design, neither had any idea it would take seven years for their notions to come to fruition. But expediency was kicked to the curb in favor of perfection, as both designers chased quality to the nth degree. For example, Boyd’s initial concept was to be powered by a Yamaha V-twin but was eventually revised to have a Ducati engine, based on that marque’s historical and aesthetic allure...
CARS
Robb Report

Lexus Is Bringing an Off-Road Version of the LX600 SUV to the Tokyo Auto Show

The Lexus LX600 may be one of the most elegant SUVs on the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s afraid to get a little dirty. To prove this point, the luxury marque is bringing an off-road-focused version of its stylish behemoth to this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The result of a collaboration between Lexus and after-market parts supplier JAOS, the special LX600 aims to show it can do anything the legendary off-roader it’s based on, the Toyota Land Cruiser, can do and more. The heavily modified SUV is based on the off-road variant of the fourth-generation LX, which was introduced last October....
CARS
Robb Report

How LA’s New Yangban Society Is Flipping the Script on Korean-American Fare

Yangban Society, the Los Angeles deli and market that power-couple chefs Katianna and John Hong opened on Monday, is about blending cultures while creating their own culinary language. “By no means are we trying to elevate Korean food or modernize Korean food,” Katianna says. “We’re just trying to find a cuisine that’s authentic to us and our experiences being Korean-Americans.” Dishes at Yangban Society in LA’s Arts District include a pea-shoot-and-chive salad that’s a riff on the raw scallion banchan at Korean barbecue restaurants. There’s a rice bowl with black bean sauce that’s a nod to both Korean jajangmyeon and the Bolognese...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Formula 1 Champ Jenson Button’s Meticulously Restored 1970 Ford Bronco Is Up for Auction

After auctioning off a rare Porsche 911 last year, Jenson Button is now parting with his 1970 Ford Bronco. The British racer, best known for winning the Formula 1 World Championship in 2009, has just listed a meticulously restored first-generation Bronco via the Collecting Cars auction platform. The classic 4×4 has been treated to an array of mechanical and cosmetic upgrades to make it even more rugged than before. Button himself partially restored the truck and put about $20,000 into it, according to the auction house. Finished in a handsome dark blue, the custom ride features red accents around the front grill that...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
India
Country
Germany
Robb Report

Lamborghini Just Had Its Best Sales Year Ever

It looks like the Raging Bull had a raging 2021. Lamborghini has just announced that last year was its best ever. The marque delivered a record 8,405 luxury cars worldwide in 2021, according to a statement released Wednesday. Sales were up by 13 percent year-on-year thanks to what Lambo describes as a “targeted and monitored growth strategy.” To no great surprise, the ever-popular Urus was by far the automaker’s best-selling ride. The six-figure Super SUV accounted for nearly 60 percent of all sales in 2021, with 5,021 models hightailing it out of the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese last year. The Huracán took...
CARS
Robb Report

One of the Most Famous Custom Cars of All Time, the Hirohata Merc, Is Going Up for Auction This Week

After gracing the covers and pages of countless hot rod magazines over the decades, the Hirohata Merc could be destined for a permanent spot in your garage. That’s because the pastel green coupé—which is easily one of the most famous custom cars of all time, if not the most—is one of the headline lots at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2022 auction this weekend. An opportunity like this is exceedingly rare, as this will mark the first time the car has been for sale in over 60 years. The Hirohata Merc started out life as a standard 1951 Mercury Eight Club Coupe. It was a...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Nike, Rolex and Hermès Saw the Highest Resale Value Gains in 2021, Report Says

The luxury resale market can often sound like a lawless place. But one thing that’s certain is that it’s continuing to increase in value—particularly for brands like Nike, Rolex and Bottega Veneta. That’s according to The RealReal’s 2022 Luxury Consignment Report, released this week, which gives us an eye-opening look into the state of today’s marketplace. Comparing year-over-year data from January to November of 2020 and 2021, the annual report analyzed behavior from 24 million users and more than 22 million items sold. Among other things, it found that the top five brands with the biggest resale value gains include Nike,...
RETAIL
Robb Report

Famed Brooklyn Steakhouse Peter Luger Is Opening an Outpost in Las Vegas

Like countless legends before it, Peter Luger is getting ready to open in Vegas. The 135-year-old Brooklyn steakhouse announced that it will build its first new American outpost in more than 60 years, landing inside Caesars Palace on the Strip. Don’t expect Lugers to go all Vegas on us though; waiters won’t be in sequined white jump suits or performing illusions for patrons, sadly—they’ll still sport their bow ties and gruff demeanors. Instead the company wants to recreate its old school Brooklyn vibe in Sin City. Which will include a dry-aged porterhouse for two served by a waiter spooning sizzling butter...
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy