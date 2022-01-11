ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Boss Addresses Oscars Host Plan, Status of Primetime All My Children, Grey's, Millionaire and Live Sitcoms

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago
The Academy Awards airing on ABC in March will have a host — for the first time in four years.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour on Tuesday , Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, affirmed that filmdom’s biggest night will have a host this year, though he had no details to share at this time — including whether ABC’s late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, might make a return as emcee.

Other topics addressed, even if vaguely, by Erwich during the TCA press conference:

* Declaring Grey’s Anatomy to be “still at the top of its game creatively” (as well as broadcast-TV’s No. 2-rated entertainment program), Erwich said that beyond this week’s Season 19 renewal , “any decisions around that franchise are going to be made by the stewards of the franchise — [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes] and [showrunner] Krista [Vernoff] and [star] Ellen [Pompeo].” He then added, “We will have as much Grey’s as as we can have. It’s one of the things we’re most proud of at ABC.”

* Erwich had no updates at this time on the primetime All My Children follow-up, titled Pine Valley , which was sent into development over a year ago. But he did say that a la NBC rival Days of Our Lives ‘ recent streaming miniseries and standalone holiday movie, he is “always open to additional iterations or explorations” of ABC’s General Hospital franchise.

*Erwich affirmed that there will be more installments of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience franchise, but again had no details to share.

*Asked for an update on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ‘s fate (the primetime quizzer’s Season 2 finale aired back in late March), Erwich again had nothing to share.

