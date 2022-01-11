ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in West Allis

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7wW4_0din0pUB00

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Police are looking for the driver who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman crossing a road in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis.

Authorities say the 20-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash about 6:25 am. Tuesday.

Investigators say the driver was northbound on Highway 100 when the vehicle struck the victim about 6:25 a.m. Her family has identified her as Donniesha Harris.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a 2014 to 2016 gray Toyota Corolla.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Allis, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
West Allis, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DA: Beloit officer acted legally in shooting man who allegedly reached for her gun

BELOIT, Wis. — The Rock County District Attorney’s Office has concluded the Beloit police officer who shot a man who allegedly tried to grab her gun last month acted legally and appropriately during the incident. In a news release Friday afternoon, District Attorney David O’Leary said he has reviewed reports from the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation...
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fond du Lac officer suffers broken bones in attack

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac police say an officer suffered broken bones when he was attacked by a man trying to break down a door at an apartment building. Police were called to the apartment building about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. An officer was speaking to tenants on the second floor when the 44-year-old man approached. The officer told the tenants to go back into their apartments.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waukesha parade suspect faces dozens of additional charges; preliminary hearing set for Friday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more by driving into a crowd at a Waukesha Christmas parade last year now faces a total of 77 charges stemming from the November 21 incident. A second amended criminal complaint was filed Wednesday against Darrell Brooks, 39, in the case. According to online court records,...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy